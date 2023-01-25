ADF Islamists kill over 20 in DRC: Execute people and kidnap

Hiroshi Saito and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed at least 23 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Only last week, ADF Islamists killed Christian worshippers in Kasindi, in the volatile east of the DRC.

The latest massacre took place in the village of Makugwe. This village is located in the province of North Kivu. Hence, one moment people were enjoying life and drinking in a local bar – and the next minute, at least 17 people were executed by Islamists.

ADF Islamists also set alight several homes after ransacking. They also killed other people and kidnapped several villagers.

Voice of America reports, “The militia — which the Islamic State group claims as its central African affiliate — has been accused of slaughtering thousands of Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda.”

The DRC is blighted by an array of ethnic, religious, and political issues – in the eastern part of the country. Regional meddling also dramatically impacts the DRC. Tensions with Rwanda are notably high concerning the M23 militia.

The ADF originates from Uganda, but most terrorist attacks occur in the DRC.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) recently countered ADF cross-border attacks in the Ntoroko District of Uganda.

https://www.voanews.com/a/suspected-islamists-kill-23-in-east-dr-congo-attack-/6930078.html

