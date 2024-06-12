Art of Japan and Mountain Life

These three delightful depictions of mountain life in Japan highlight a world that seems at peace. Naturally, the real world is more complex. However, it is nice to envisage and imagine a world that is free from hardship.

The completed work above is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the Shin-Hanga (New Prints) movement.

The following print is by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858). In this print, he focuses on pilgrims on the famous Tokaido Road.

The British Museum says, “He continued to excel at views of famous places throughout his career and managed to express in great detail the poetic sensibility inherent in the climate and topography of Japan and the people who lived there.”

The final print is by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). He depicts wayfarers – who are struggling against the strong wind.

The Sumida Hokusai Museum says, “… Hokusai eventually left the Sōri School, and he thought of nature and the universe to be his true masters and began pursuing work that reflected his fascination towards them. The rich experiences he had over the years, is perhaps the source of Hokusai’s diverse style.”

