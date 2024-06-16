UN Demands the Siege of El Fasher to End in Sudan (Darfur)

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United Nations is putting pressure on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias in El Fasher (Al-Fashir) to end the siege of this city.

Darfur is known internationally for brutal Arab Muslim massacres against black Africans (Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa) between 2003 and 2005 – and is once more a land soaked in blood. Accordingly, since the latest conflict broke out in Sudan, ethnic massacres targeted black African ethnic groups once more in the Darfur region.

France 24 reports, “The UN Security Council on Thursday demanded an end to the siege of El-Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region, where fighting between government and paramilitary forces has provoked a humanitarian crisis.”

The UN Security Council resolution was drawn up by the United Kingdom concerning the siege of El-Fasher. Only the Russian Federation abstained, unlike other Security Council members.

The resolution demanded “an immediate halt to the fighting” and “withdrawal of all fighters that threaten the safety and security of civilians.”

Barbara Woodward – Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations in New York – declared the aim is to “secure a localized ceasefire around El-Fasher – and create the wider conditions to support de-escalation across the country and ultimately, save lives.”

In April, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States Ambassador to the United Nations) said, “There are already credible reports that the RSF and its allied militias have razed multiple villages west of El Fasher.“

The Ambassador continued, “And as we speak, the RSF is planning an imminent attack on El Fasher.”

AFP reports, “The fighting in Darfur, with brutal attacks from the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians, is reviving fears of another genocide, back in the early 2000s, when as many as 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes, many by government-backed Arab militias.”

Voice of America reports, “The United Nations and others fear a full-scale battle for El Fasher could unleash atrocities similar to the genocide carried out by Arab Janjaweed fighters against African Zaghawa, Masalit, Fur and other non-Arab ethnic groups in Darfur in the early 2000s. Janjaweed fighters make up elements of today’s RSF.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Slavery ended in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in the 1960s after international pressure. Hence, similar to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) enslaving the Yazidis in Iraq, Arab Muslims in Sudan also enslaved the Dinka and other African ethnic groups in Sudan in recent history. Therefore, the Arab Muslim slavery angle is alive and thriving in parts of the Arab Muslim-dominated world – along with hatred of black African ethnic groups in Darfur.”

