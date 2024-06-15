Japan Art and Rakusan Tsuchiya: Birds and Flowers

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Rakusan (Rakuzan) Tsuchiya was born in the Kansai region of Japan. He focused on the delightful artistic world of kacho-ga (birds and flowers).

From a young age, he was nurtured into the world of traditional art forms. Rakusan also focused on calligraphy and other angles concerning Japanese high culture when a teenager.

Rakusan (1896-1976) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). In his lifetime, he witnessed the horrendous convulsions of the war period (nationalism, militarization, carpet bombing, and the dropping of nuclear weapons) – to the endless modernization of the post-war period.

The simplicity of kacho-ga contrasts enormously with the momentous events he witnessed. Accordingly, the changing economic, political, and social convulsions witnessed throughout his lifetime – seem like a million miles away.

