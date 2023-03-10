Myanmar needs a National Salvation government: ASEAN, China, India, and Russia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Myanmar needs a National Salvation government – even if militants on both sides oppose it – to overcome the terrible internal convulsions that threaten the sovereignty of this country.

The country was beset by ethnic, political, and religious tensions even before the coup against State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. However, under the leadership of Min Aung Hlaing (the commander-in-chief of Defence Services): the path to democracy is but a distant dream because blood flows throughout the land.

China, India, and the Russian Federation have leverage with the leaders of Myanmar. Naturally, China and India are regional geopolitical powers – while the Russian Federation provides essential angles. Also, the Russian Federation is a natural bridge between China and India.

The highly respected Aung San Suu Kyi understood the legacy of authoritarian rule, the continuation of military involvement in the political system, countless long-lasting ethnic conflicts, outside meddling, and a nation blighted by underdevelopment. Accordingly, she remained steadfast and loyal to the democratic path – and was waiting for the right time to enhance democracy in Myanmar.

However, since Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted, how can Min Aung Hlaing claim he is defending the country? If a National Salvation government isn’t enacted, the bloodshed will eventually endanger the survival of Myanmar.

It is incumbent on the ruling military junta to start a new building process that includes Aung San Suu Kyi. China, India, the Russian Federation, and ASEAN also need to support this process strongly – rather than tolerating the status quo and destroying the future of the next generation.

MILITARY WEAPONS

A timely report by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar (SAC-M) said: “Through interviews and analysis of shipping records and leaked documents – that dozens of companies based in Austria, France, China, Singapore, India, Israel, Ukraine, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and the US were supplying raw materials, machines, technology, and parts to the Directorate of Defence Industries (DDI), a state-owned company responsible for producing military equipment for Myanmar’s armed forces.”

The BBC reports, “The machinery in Myanmar’s weapons factories is said to come from Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the US. Software to program the machines is believed to originate from Israel and France.”

The BBC continued, “Singapore appears to function as a transit hub, the report says, with Singaporean companies operating as go-betweens for Myanmar’s military buyers and external suppliers.”

Ordinary people have suffered too much pain in Myanmar for many decades. Naturally, some ethnic groups have lost more people in decades-old military campaigns.

Hatred and distrust concern all sides. Yet, for Myanmar to survive intact, it is incumbent on internal and external forces to seek a way out.

Aung San Suu Kyi must be released for “a ray of hope” to return to a suffering nation.

The status quo can’t continue because Myanmar faces the scenario of Yugoslavia and disintegration.

