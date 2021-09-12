Peru Maoist leader Guzmán of Shining Path dies: Rich educated Marxists

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Maoist leader and founder of the Shining Path in Peru, Abimael Guzmán, has passed away in a military-run hospital at the age of 86. Hence, despite small remnants of the Shining Path remaining notably in the Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro (VRAEM) region, his death brings a virtual closed book to the horrendous bloodletting of the 1980s and early 1990s.

In May this year, the Militarised Communist Party of Peru (MPCP) left leaflets near the burned bodies of sixteen people they just killed. This attack was a warning to people not to vote. Thus, the warning of cleansing “parasites, degenerate homosexuals, informants, traitors, and brothels” highlights that the Guzmán logic still persists – inside the remaining Maoists that hold the dwindling violent torch of the Shining Path even if the MPCP claims to have split from this group.

Guzmán was finally captured in 1992 in a safe house in Lima. Since then, his life remained behind bars and kept out of the limelight.

The BBC reports, “Guzmán spent his remaining years in solitary confinement at a naval prison in El Callao, west of Lima. He was allowed to marry his fellow Shining Path guerrilla Elena Iparraguirre behind bars in 2010.”

Approximately 70,000 people died in brutal bloodletting where all sides committed massacres in the 1980s and early 1990s. Of course, the bloodletting began after the Shining Path brought terror to the people of Peru. However, the United States once more involved itself and trained government death squads. Therefore, the reverberations of the Shining Path led to right-wing massacres committed by groups supported by the government.

The Guardian reports, “The Shining Path’s principal victims were the very people it purported to defend. Notorious for its brutality and not sparing women or children, it killed more than 28,000 Peruvians, most of them from poor, rural communities, according to the country’s truth and reconciliation commission.”

Pedro Castillo, the President of Peru, uttered, “The terrorist ringleader Abimael Guzmán, responsible for the loss of countless lives of our compatriots, has died. Our stance of condemning terrorism is firm and unwavering.”

Guzmán said many decades ago, “The People’s War begins to sweep away the old order in order to inevitably destroy it. From the old, the new shall be born. And finally, like the pure and glorious phoenix bird, Communism will arise for all time.”

Ironically, Marxist propaganda is more likely to be found among trendy wealthy (Guzmán born into privilege) professors in America, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. However, the new rich Marxists are all about utilizing race (race-baiting), sharing the same Islamist bed in conflicts by spreading the victim card, seeking to alter what can be taught by ceaseless campaigns to silence alternative opinions, gender identity politics, and plying an anti-Western version of history to shame the dominant institutions. Therefore, while they don’t have the bloodletting tools of Guzmán, the same modus operandi of inciting hatred continues where they negate their privilege.

Frederique Vidal, Minister for Higher Education in France, said, “I think that Islamo-leftism is eating away at our society as a whole, and universities are not immune and are part of our society.”

The brutal conflicts that engulfed countless nations throughout the Americas are all but over apart from minor remnants. In this sense, Guzmán belongs to a different period of history that is all but dead. However, the rich Western Marxist professors and political agitators still seek to alter society based on attacking the cultural norms of the dominant culture.

Guzmán died in 2021 – but his ideas that led to a brutal conflict died several decades earlier. Henceforth, the overwhelming majority of people in Peru will not shed a single tear for Guzmán.

Instead, his death will bring back memories of sinister times.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/11/abimael-guzman-leader-of-perus-shining-path-dies-aged-86

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-49110427

