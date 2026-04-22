Japanese Soldiers Killed in Training in Oita Prefecture

Kanako Mita, Michiyo Tanabe, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Three Japanese soldiers lost their lives during military training in Ōita Prefecture. Another member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) was injured. These brave individuals died in service to their nation.

In Northeast Asia, three nuclear powers — China, North Korea, and the Russian Federation — shape the regional balance. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea remain under the nuclear umbrella of the United States.

With ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia involving major nations, tensions between China and Taiwan, and the persistent uncertainty surrounding North Korea, Japan continues to strengthen its defensive capabilities against potential threats.

Military drills are, by necessity, an integral part of armed forces training — yet they carry inherent risks. The maneuver in Ōita, involving tanks, tragically underscores this reality.

It is believed that a shell from a Type 10 tank exploded during the exercise.

Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan’s Defense Minister, stated: “We are trying to confirm the details and cause of the incident.”

He added, “It is extremely regrettable… We will ensure that thorough safety measures are put in place.”

The United States Armed Forces also utilize the Hijudai maneuver area as part of the alliance between the two nations.

A thorough investigation will follow this tragedy.

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