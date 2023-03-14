South Korea and Nuclear Weapons: Mayor of Seoul (Biden and Japan)

Hiroshi Saito and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Oh Se-hoon, the Mayor of Seoul, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, said South Korea needs to develop nuclear weapons – concerning North Korea’s nuclear modernization. He said this despite knowing that Japan and South Korea are covered by the nuclear umbrella of America.

Unlike the former leader of America, Donald Trump, who questioned the validity of NATO and if America should endlessly be involved in protecting distant countries: the Democratic Party under President Joe Biden is setting off military convulsions related to his policies and the enormous $858 billion war machine that will be increased further in 2024.

The Biden administration is encouraging Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan to militarize. At the same time, America is sending tens of billions of military arms to Taiwan and Ukraine. Accordingly, this is creating an arms race in Northeast Asia – and in Europe, the Biden administration is sending tens of billions worth of military arms to Ukraine in its war against the indigenous Russians of Donbass (Donbas) and the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Oh Se-hoon – understanding the changing environment of Northeast Asia since Biden was elected – said: “North Korea has nearly succeeded in miniaturizing and lightening tactical nuclear weapons and secured at least dozens of warheads… We’ve come to a point where it is difficult to convince people with the logic that we should refrain from developing nuclear weapons and stick to the cause of denuclearisation.”

The National News reports, “According to estimates made in 2022 by the Federation of American Scientists, North Korea may have between 20 and 30 nuclear weapons, an assessment based on the country’s likely stockpile of enriched uranium.”

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea and Kishida are pro-America to an extreme (even by past standards in Japan). Yoon’s relations with Oh Se-hoon are very positive.

Other officials in South Korea have expressed the need to redeploy American tactical nuclear weapons. Biden’s wishes for an increased military arms race are bearing fruit in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Naturally, China will counter the growing pro-Taiwan policies that are gaining traction in America and Japan.

Biden is following the war-mongering ways of recent former leaders of America (Bill Clinton, George Bush junior, and Barack Obama) – but, with a more dangerous policy of antagonizing nuclear powers – while also encouraging the Kishida administration to militarize to a level not seen in Japan until the events of the 1930s to mid-1940s.

The Mayor of Seoul – similar to Kishida – highlights the Russian Federation violating the airspace and sovereignty of Ukraine. Both individuals seem to negate America (and allies) bombing Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Serbia (former Yugoslavia and Kosovo), and other nations.

In Asia, you have many nuclear powers. This includes China, India, Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan – while the Russian Federation is located in Europe, Eurasia, and Northeast Asia. Japan and South Korea are covered by America’s nuclear umbrella. Also, Iran is allegedly seeking the nuclear option if talks fail. Therefore, Northeast Asia – from nuclear weapons to military modernization – is an increasingly fragile area and Biden’s policies are adding fire to the region (Trump even met the leader of North Korea).

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uttered that America is firmly committed to defending the nation of South Korea by “using the full range of U.S. capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.”

The North Korean Foreign Ministry – in response to recent statements by America – said: “The military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has reached an extreme red line due to the reckless military confrontational maneuvers and hostile acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces.”

Japan’s anti-Northeast Asia policy and pandering to Western powers – notably America, but also strengthening ties with several European nations and engaging more with Australia (Anglo-Saxon dominated despite recent ethnic demographic changes) is a constant theme under Kishida.

NHK reports, “Japan and the United States say they are reorganizing their defense cooperation to be more effective. This comes as Tokyo is strengthening its capability to respond to attacks, and as both countries say they want to counter China’s attempts to change the status quo.”

Hayashi Yoshimasa, the Foreign Minister, said concerning ongoing militarization, “The joint announcement will present a vision of a modernized alliance that is poised to win. We need to take action with speed to implement this.”

Biden’s war machine is encouraging the pro-military policies of Kishida and Yoon. Hence, the hope of a few years ago of decreasing tensions in the Korean Peninsula has evaporated – while Taiwan is increasingly being deemed a nation of “national interests” to America and Japan that is antagonizing China.

Japan is also taking a hostile policy against the Russian Federation in Northeast Asia – unlike the late Shinzo Abe, who had cordial relations with President Vladimir Putin. Therefore, Northeast Asia under the Democratic administration of Biden is depressing.

The spark is getting closer because America is antagonizing too many nations and encouraging a military arms race from Europe to Northeast Asia.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/03/13/south-korea-needs-nuclear-weapons-says-influential-seoul-mayor/

