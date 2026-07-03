Afghanistan and Pakistan Crisis (Mistrust Remains – China)

Afghanistan and Pakistan Crisis (Mistrust Remains)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

China, under Xi Jinping, is intensifying its diplomatic drive to forge a pathway toward peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The renewed initiative comes amid escalating bloodshed following the resurgence of hostilities, underscoring the growing danger that instability along the frontier could evolve into a wider regional security crisis. While Beijing seeks to position itself as a mediator between the two neighbors, every new exchange of fire further entrenches mistrust and raises the stakes for all parties involved.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, confirmed several months ago that “the consultation process is being steadily implemented and advanced” in Urumqi, where representatives from both nations are engaged in pivotal negotiations.

She further emphasized: “Since the recent escalation of the Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict, China has been mediating and promoting talks in its own way—maintaining close communication with both sides through multiple channels and at various levels, while actively creating conditions and platforms for sustained dialogue.”

According to Reuters, China—sharing a strategically vital western frontier with both Afghanistan and Pakistan—has significantly expanded its mediation efforts in recent months. These have included high-level consultations with foreign ministers and the deployment of a special envoy throughout March. The ongoing negotiations represent not an isolated diplomatic initiative but part of Beijing’s broader strategy to establish itself as a principal broker of regional stability while safeguarding the security of its western frontier and its long-term strategic and economic interests across Eurasia.

The urgency of these negotiations cannot be overstated. The conflict has entered an increasingly dangerous phase, with Pakistani airstrikes and cross-border exchanges symbolizing a sharp escalation. As The Guardian reported, “Pakistani airstrikes in three eastern provinces of Afghanistan killed 36 civilians and wounded 163 others, Afghan officials have said, as attacks between the two countries showed no sign of abating.”

The newspaper further noted, “Pakistan’s information minister, Attaullah Tarar, said the operations on Sunday night were aimed at a terrorist group his country blamed for a deadly militant attack in Karachi that killed three security personnel over the weekend.”

These competing narratives encapsulate the strategic dilemma confronting both governments. Pakistan maintains that Afghan authorities have failed to curb militants linked to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whom Islamabad holds responsible for repeated attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul categorically rejects the allegation, insisting that Afghanistan must not become the scapegoat for Pakistan’s internal security challenges. The result is a cycle of accusation, retaliation, and military escalation that continues to erode the prospects for mutual confidence.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, delivered a stark warning: “The cycle of retaliation and violence only deepens the suffering of the wider population.”

Reporting by ABC News further illustrates the mounting humanitarian toll. Farid Dehqan, a police spokesperson in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, stated that Pakistani mortar fire killed two civilians and wounded six others—including four children—during sustained shelling that continued for hours. Such incidents demonstrate that it is ordinary civilians who increasingly bear the devastating consequences of a conflict driven by strategic distrust and competing security calculations.

Beyond the immediate humanitarian tragedy lies a broader geopolitical contest. Stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan is no longer solely a bilateral concern; it carries profound implications for regional security, counterterrorism, trade corridors, and the strategic balance across South and Central Asia. For China, preventing prolonged instability along its western periphery has become an increasingly important foreign policy objective, while also reinforcing Beijing’s image as a diplomatic power capable of mediating conflicts where others have struggled.

Against this increasingly volatile backdrop, the fragile hope for peace rests on whether Afghanistan and Pakistan can move beyond entrenched accusations and retaliatory violence. Durable stability will require far more than intermittent diplomacy. It will demand sustained political courage, credible security cooperation, genuine confidence-building, and the willingness of both governments to recognize that neither military escalation nor mutual recrimination can deliver lasting security. Should the current dialogue succeed, it would represent not merely a diplomatic breakthrough for Beijing, but an important step toward stabilizing one of Asia’s most strategically sensitive frontiers.

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