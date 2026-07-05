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Ebola Deaths in the DRC (Possible New Treatment)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another devastating Ebola outbreak is once again afflicting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). With more than 1,400 confirmed cases and at least 438 deaths, the latest epidemic has intensified the suffering of a nation already burdened by conflict, displacement, and chronic humanitarian crises.

The DRC’s fragile healthcare system, weakened by decades of war, poverty, and instability, is confronting its 17th Ebola outbreak since the virus was first identified in the country. Alarmingly, the epidemic is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which no approved vaccine or specific treatment previously existed.

AP News reports, “The virus causing this outbreak, called Bundibugyo, is less common than others that cause Ebola disease and there are no specific treatments or vaccines for it. Already more than 1,400 people have been diagnosed and 438 have died.”

Yet amid the crisis, cautious optimism has emerged. The PARTNERS (Platform Adaptive Randomised Trial for New and Repurposed Filovirus TreatmentS) study, centred at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, Ituri Province, seeks to transform the response to this deadly strain.

The World Health Organization explains: “The PARTNERS trial will assess whether two antiviral therapies – a monoclonal antibody (MBP134) and remdesivir – can improve survival among people diagnosed with BVD. It will also evaluate whether combining the two antivirals provides additional benefits.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (General Secretary of the World Health Organization, observed, “Even without approved therapeutics, people are recovering from this disease, but of course, we could save many more lives with safe and effective therapeutics in our toolkit.” He further noted, “The PARTNERS trial… offers real hope that we can deliver concrete results for – and with – the communities at the heart of the outbreak.”

The BBC reports, “The current trial is sponsored by the WHO, and is being co-ordinated by scientists at the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in DR Congo, the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Belgium, and the University of Oxford in the UK.”

Only months after the 16th Ebola outbreak in Kasai Province was declared over, another deadly epidemic has erupted in Ituri, illustrating how rapidly public health gains can be reversed in regions afflicted by insecurity.

As The Guardian notes, “Ebola spreads through direct contact with body fluids from infected people or animals… According to the WHO, the average fatality rate from Ebola is about 50%, varying from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks. This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in the DRC since the discovery of the virus.”

The latest epidemic unfolds against a backdrop of immense structural challenges. Cholera, HIV, malaria, measles, mpox, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and numerous other infectious diseases continue to ravage vulnerable communities. These health emergencies are compounded by chronic malnutrition, food insecurity, inadequate sanitation, poor infrastructure, and the enduring consequences of armed conflict. Entrenched ethnic and political tensions, together with interference from neighbouring states, have further weakened state authority and humanitarian relief efforts. Adding to the tragedy, an Islamist terrorist organization originating in Uganda continues to massacre Christians and civilians alike, deepening instability across eastern Congo.

For the people of the DRC, Ebola is not simply another viral outbreak. It is a stark reminder that disease flourishes where conflict endures, institutions remain fragile, and poverty persists. Nevertheless, the PARTNERS clinical trial represents more than a scientific endeavor — it embodies hope that effective therapies against the Bundibugyo strain can be developed, saving lives while strengthening the global fight against one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

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