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Afghanistan and Pakistan: Drone Warfare, Taliban Resistance, and Regional Geopolitical Tensions

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The ongoing military tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to threaten regional stability. China and other important regional powers have urged both sides to pursue a diplomatic solution rather than allow the conflict to become increasingly defined by military confrontation. Yet, with further attacks, mounting casualties, and renewed retaliation, both sides appear increasingly committed to military measures. The central question is whether this cycle of escalation can be contained before it develops into a more sustained conflict with consequences extending far beyond their shared border.

Naturally, Pakistan possesses considerably greater conventional military power than Afghanistan under the Taliban administration. Consequently, the Taliban is increasingly turning to drone warfare as a means of offsetting this imbalance. This includes the use of armed first-person-view (FPV) drones and small fixed-wing suicide drones. Although these systems are not necessarily comparable to the most advanced military drones operated by major powers, their relatively low cost, accessibility, and potential battlefield utility are creating additional challenges for Pakistani forces, particularly in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The scale of this drone warfare remains limited in comparison with the capabilities of major military powers. Nevertheless, the development reflects a wider transformation in modern conflict, in which comparatively inexpensive unmanned systems can complicate the calculations of militarily stronger opponents. Myanmar has also witnessed the use of drones by different armed actors, illustrating how unmanned technology has become increasingly significant in conflicts involving substantial disparities in military resources. For the Taliban, drone warfare offers a potential means of applying pressure on Pakistani positions without having to match Pakistan’s conventional air power directly.

The wider geopolitical implications should not be overlooked. Iranian-designed drones have featured in several contemporary conflicts, demonstrating the growing strategic importance of relatively affordable unmanned systems. However, the Taliban’s drone capabilities should not automatically be equated with Iranian military technology or treated as evidence of direct Iranian involvement. For Pakistan, the wider proliferation of drone warfare is nevertheless relevant to its regional security calculations, including its relations with Saudi Arabia and its concerns about Houthi forces in Yemen. Any broader confrontation involving these actors would introduce additional complexities into an already unsettled regional environment.

AP News reports, “Since the conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban began in February of this year, the Taliban have deployed armed first-person-view (FPV) drones – small quadcopters carrying munitions such as mortar shells – to attack Pakistani positions near the border. They have also used larger, fixed-wing suicide drones equipped with more powerful engines, potentially capable of flying hundreds of kilometres.”

Open cross-border attacks began in October 2025, before a fragile ceasefire temporarily interrupted the fighting. However, the underlying security disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan remained unresolved. In February 2026, open conflict resumed, ushering in a further escalation marked by renewed military strikes, retaliatory operations, and the growing use of drone warfare.

Pakistan has responded through air strikes and drone operations targeting Taliban positions and installations inside Afghanistan. Areas including Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, and Paktia have featured in reporting on Pakistani aerial operations, although the locations, targets, and consequences of individual strikes require careful distinction. Local accounts have described attacks in Kandahar, Paktia, and Khost as targeting bases and weapons depots associated with the Taliban administration. Residents and local sources have disputed aspects of the competing accounts, underlining the importance of distinguishing independently verified information from the claims of the parties involved.

At the heart of the confrontation lies Pakistan’s longstanding accusation that Afghan authorities have failed to prevent militants associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from operating against Pakistan. Islamabad holds the TTP responsible for repeated attacks inside its territory and regards militant activity originating from Afghan soil as a major national security threat. Kabul rejects the accusation that it should bear responsibility for Pakistan’s internal security challenges. This fundamental disagreement has become a central obstacle to restoring confidence between the two governments.

The consequences extend beyond the immediate battlefield. Continued instability threatens border communities, disrupts trade and transport, complicates counterterrorism cooperation, and increases the risk of further displacement. It also presents difficult choices for China, which has substantial strategic and economic interests in regional connectivity and stability. Beijing’s relations with Pakistan are particularly important, while its wider engagement with Afghanistan reflects the importance of security, trade, and economic development across Central and South Asia. However, diplomatic influence alone cannot guarantee progress when the governments involved remain divided over security responsibilities and the conditions required for negotiations.

Lee Jay Walker, Modern Tokyo Times analyst, reports, “Beyond the humanitarian dimension lies an increasingly significant geopolitical struggle. Afghanistan and Pakistan occupy a pivotal position linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the broader Indo-Pacific, making instability along their frontier a matter of international strategic concern rather than merely a bilateral dispute. Prolonged conflict threatens regional trade corridors, counterterrorism cooperation, energy connectivity, refugee management, and the security calculations of neighboring powers.”

Ultimately, Afghanistan and Pakistan need a credible diplomatic process that addresses their competing security concerns while reducing the incentives for further military escalation. Pakistan’s concerns about TTP attacks require serious attention, while any lasting settlement must also account for Afghan sovereignty, the protection of civilians, and the economic consequences of continued instability. China and other regional powers have a potential role in encouraging dialogue, supporting practical security arrangements, and maintaining channels of communication when relations deteriorate.

It is hoped that meaningful dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place in the near future and that the underlying disputes can be addressed through sustained diplomacy. Otherwise, a conflict that remains limited in scale could develop into a more entrenched pattern of cross-border strikes, drone attacks, and retaliation. In a region already shaped by competing strategic interests, the consequences of allowing this confrontation to deepen would extend well beyond the immediate frontier.

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