ADF Islamists Continue to Butcher Christians in the DRC (Uganda and UPDF)

Murad Makhmudov, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) continue to butcher and kidnap Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This is happening as the fifth anniversary of Operation Shujaa approaches, following its launch on November 30, 2021, by the armed forces of Uganda and the DRC. Hence, despite notable military successes in pushing the ADF out of former strongholds, the Islamist insurgents – similar in certain respects to al-Shabaab in Somalia and Boko Haram in Nigeria – remain tenacious and continue their bloodletting against Christians and other civilians. The persistence of the ADF highlights the limitations of military operations when insurgent networks can disperse, exploit difficult terrain, and continue targeting vulnerable communities.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), which have also played a major role in combating Islamist insurgents in Somalia, are fighting alongside the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC). Several thousand Ugandan troops have been deployed in the main battle zone encompassing Ituri and North Kivu. However, this part of the DRC is blighted by numerous other armed groups, competing regional interests, and the wider geopolitical complications involving Rwanda and the conflict surrounding M23. Consequently, the DRC faces several interconnected security crises rather than one isolated insurgency. At the same time, eastern DRC is confronting a devastating Ebola outbreak, further stretching already limited state resources and humanitarian capacity.

All Africa reports, the ADF “… operate in North Kivu which borders other provinces including Ituri to the north and South Kivu to the South and has been a battleground for a number of rival armed ethnic groups since 1998.”

The ADF originated in Uganda but was driven out across the border into the DRC, where it gradually established a more enduring insurgent presence. Although the organisation lost its territorial foothold in Uganda, sleeper cells and suspected Islamist networks have periodically been associated with terrorist attacks inside the country. The geographical proximity of eastern DRC to Uganda therefore makes this insurgency a direct national security concern for Kampala, rather than simply an external military intervention. Indeed, the ADF’s links to Islamic State, which it pledged allegiance to in 2019, have also given the conflict a wider transnational dimension.

The DRC is consequently burdened by an Islamist insurgency that targets Christian communities and other civilians. Its abuses include forcing some abducted Christians to convert to Islam, recruiting and exploiting children, and subjecting young women and girls to sexual slavery and forced marriages. The latter bears disturbing similarities to the treatment of Yazidi women and girls by Islamic State in Iraq, although the historical and operational circumstances of these atrocities are different.

Amnesty International reports: “The Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamic State-linked armed group commonly called the ADF, are abducting and killing civilians with alarming frequency, and abusing women and girls as sexual slaves in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The vast majority of these incidents barely make news headlines.”

Amnesty International’s more recent investigation, published in May 2026, documents the deliberate killing of civilians, abductions, forced labour, recruitment of children, forced marriages, forced pregnancies, and sexual violence. The organisation concluded that numerous ADF abuses amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. These findings underline that the insurgency is not simply a military challenge: it is also a sustained assault on civilian life, community structures, and the ability of displaced populations to return home.

The wider historical question of slavery in Muslim-majority societies also deserves attention. Saudi Arabia formally abolished slavery in 1962, Oman in 1970, and Mauritania in 1981, although the enforcement and practical elimination of slavery are separate questions. Moreover, the enslavement of black African populations, including Dinka communities and other groups in Sudan, has a long and documented history. Such abuses should not be overlooked when discussing contemporary conflicts. Equally, responsibility must be attributed to the perpetrators and political or armed structures involved, rather than collectively to ordinary Muslims. Boko Haram in Nigeria provides another contemporary example of an Islamist insurgency involving the abduction of girls, forced marriages, and other forms of captivity and exploitation.

Similar to al-Shabaab in Somalia, the ADF has demonstrated an ability to overcome military setbacks by changing tactics, dispersing its fighters, and avoiding prolonged conventional engagements. The capture of established bases does not necessarily destroy the insurgency’s command structures, recruitment networks, supply routes, or capacity to terrorise isolated communities. Moreover, with the DRC blighted by numerous armed groups and serious public health challenges, the financial and logistical dimensions of the conflict continue to hinder the campaign against the ADF.

The East African reported three years ago: “… the intensity and impact of Operation Shujaa, as the joint operation between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the FARDC forces, has decreased as both armies encounter logistical constraints and the difficult terrain inside DRC’s Ituri and North Kivu provinces. The joint operation was deployed on November 30, 2021.”

The difficulties highlighted in that reporting remain central to understanding the conflict. Dense forests, inadequate infrastructure, long distances, and the absence of sufficient security personnel in remote communities provide opportunities for the ADF to survive and regroup. Furthermore, the DRC’s wider conflict environment places additional demands on the FARDC, particularly as the M23 insurgency and other armed groups compete for territory and influence. The diversion of military attention and resources creates opportunities that smaller insurgent formations can exploit.

Uganda has nevertheless continued its military commitment and increased the size of its deployment in 2025. Moreover, the return of Ugandan troops from their long-standing deployment in Somalia provides an additional source of experienced personnel, although the operational environment in eastern DRC differs considerably from the Somali theatre. The wider strategic question is whether military gains can be converted into lasting security through improved intelligence-sharing, border controls, local protection mechanisms, and the disruption of the ADF’s financial and recruitment networks.

In one of the numerous massacres this year in Beni (North Kivu), The Guardian reported: “People were beheaded and others shot in the attack, which caused widespread panic and sent hundreds of people running from their homes into the bush. More than 20 men, women and children, were reported killed and dozens missing, according to witnesses.”

The international response to different conflicts also raises questions about the distribution of political and media attention. Across many European and North American cities, demonstrations have taken place concerning Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Yet, where is comparable public attention directed towards the slaughter of black Africans in Darfur, the massacres in eastern DRC, and the countless other conflicts that receive considerably less international coverage? The suffering of civilians should not become a secondary consideration simply because a particular conflict attracts less geopolitical interest or media attention.

Sadly, the massacres continue in the DRC despite military successes by the UPDF and FARDC in pushing the ADF out of former strongholds. The insurgents have responded by splintering into smaller formations and moving deeper into forested areas to evade military pressure. Amnesty International’s investigations demonstrate that this adaptability has devastating consequences for civilians, particularly women, children, and isolated rural communities.

It remains to be seen whether the international community will become more involved in addressing the underlying security and humanitarian crises. However, the DRC illustrates the difficulty of sustaining international attention when several conflicts compete for diplomatic, financial, and media resources. The eastern DRC crisis is further complicated by the regional dimensions of the wider conflict, including the involvement of Rwanda-backed M23 and the competing security priorities of neighbouring states.

Ultimately, Operation Shujaa should not be judged solely by the number of ADF bases captured or fighters killed. The more important measure is whether Congolese civilians can live without the constant threat of massacre, abduction, forced conversion, and sexual enslavement. Until the DRC can establish lasting security across its eastern provinces, the ADF will retain opportunities to exploit the weaknesses of the state. Similar concerns apply to neglected conflicts in Nigeria and Myanmar, where prolonged insecurity continues to exact a terrible price on civilian populations.

https://moderntokyonews.com/category/africa Past articles on AFRICA via MODERN TOKYO NEWS

MODERN TOKYO TIMES – MODERN TOKYO NEWS – please check https://moderntokyonews.com

Please check Modern Tokyo News at https://moderntokyonews.com for articles going back over 12 years. Sadly, Modern Tokyo Times got hacked and lost 14 years of articles…

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes