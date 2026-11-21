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FBI and Agriculture Department hit by Cyberattacks in America (NCIC Compromised)

Michiyo Tanabe, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In recent weeks, growing internal outages and hacking incidents have affected an array of important systems concerning e-commerce, travel infrastructure, and communications. The growing tally of cybersecurity incidents relates to the FBI once more and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) being breached in ongoing cyberattacks. Indeed, even the National Security Agency (NSA) has witnessed issues relating to its top-secret information.

CNN reports, “The discovery of the latest intrusion in recent days comes as the Trump administration has sought to assuage public concern about the nation’s cybersecurity amid a series of high profile outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency and the FAA’s air traffic control system.”

Former officials at the USDA warned that the hacking of the payment system could represent a backdoor route to obtaining sensitive and important information. These payments go to farmers, making the system an important component of America’s agricultural infrastructure. Hence, the precise objectives of the cyberattack remain open to debate, but former USDA officials fear that the compromise could provide a backdoor entry into other sensitive areas.

A former USDA worker pointedly said that this department deals with “a bunch of scary biologic issues.” The concern is that an adversary could potentially utilise information obtained through such a breach to target areas of strategic interest within America. Of course, this remains speculation rather than an established objective of the hackers. Nevertheless, it is worrying that individuals familiar with the USDA’s responsibilities are expressing such concerns to media outlets.

According to CNN, the FBI has been compromised twice since September. Hence, the cyberattacks are being fully investigated to establish how far the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) may have been compromised.

A former FBI official clarified to CNN that the NCIC database is of utmost importance to law enforcement. The official told CNN that “Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety. My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

In the September hack attributed to ShinyHunters, the FBI was compromised concerning employee data through its job website.

The BBC reports, “After that hack, one former FBI agent told the BBC he feared for the safety of current employees, whose personal information could soon become available online to criminals and hostile nation-state hackers.”

It is abundantly clear that America and other nations have witnessed an upturn in hacking incidents and major system outages in recent weeks and months. The implications extend beyond the immediate disruption, especially when government departments, law enforcement databases and strategically important infrastructure are involved.

France 24 reports: “The newly uncovered breaches at the FBI and USDA were described as hacks, which are different from outages like the ones that afflicted Microsoft Outlook and the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Hacking and outages are nothing new. However, their growing frequency and the importance of the systems affected in recent weeks and days are leading to mounting concerns about cybersecurity in America and further afield. The distinction between malicious intrusions and technical failures remains important, but both highlight the vulnerabilities of increasingly interconnected systems upon which governments, businesses and ordinary citizens depend.

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