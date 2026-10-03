Afghanistan and Taliban Isolation – Time for a New Geopolitical Approach?

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In 2025, the Russian Federation became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government of Afghanistan. Moscow’s decision represented a significant geopolitical development after years in which most of the international community refused to recognize the Taliban authorities that returned to power in August 2021. Yet recognition is not the same as endorsement. It can also represent a pragmatic acknowledgement of political reality: the Taliban controls Afghanistan, and therefore any long-term strategy concerning the country must ultimately engage with those who exercise power.

This raises a difficult but increasingly unavoidable question. How long can Afghanistan remain diplomatically and economically isolated when millions of ordinary Afghans are paying the price for decisions made by their rulers?

The Taliban is responsible for the policies of the Afghan state. Ordinary Afghans are not. Yet the consequences of international isolation do not remain neatly contained within government offices in Kabul. Economic weakness reaches families, businesses, farmers, workers, and children. When employment opportunities disappear, poverty increases. When trade contracts, the consequences extend through entire communities. When diplomatic channels close, opportunities for dialogue become narrower.

This distinction should be at the heart of international policy towards Afghanistan. The international community can maintain legitimate pressure on the Taliban while recognizing that Afghanistan is much more than the government ruling from Kabul. Millions of Afghans simply want to work, support their families, rebuild their communities, and have some prospect of a better future.

The issue is particularly urgent because Afghanistan is experiencing enormous demographic and economic pressure. Millions of Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan in recent years, including large numbers who were deported. The country must absorb these people while simultaneously confronting poverty, unemployment, fragile infrastructure, and limited economic opportunities. Afghanistan cannot realistically rebuild its society if its population continues to grow while legitimate economic avenues remain severely restricted.

Consequently, trade should not simply be viewed as an economic transaction. It can become an instrument of geopolitical transformation. Greater trade means more commercial activity, while commercial activity can create employment, investment, infrastructure, transportation, agricultural development, communications, and opportunities for younger Afghans. Businesses become connected to foreign markets, workers acquire skills, and communities become increasingly dependent upon stability rather than conflict. A country increasingly connected to its neighbours also has more reasons to maintain functioning diplomatic relationships.

This does not mean that economic engagement will automatically transform the Taliban. There is no guarantee that greater trade will immediately produce political liberalization or fundamental changes in domestic policy. But permanent isolation carries no such guarantee either. If the objective of international policy is ultimately to encourage change inside Afghanistan, then the question must be whether isolation provides sufficient mechanisms for influencing that change.

Social isolation presents a similar dilemma. Governments rarely become more familiar with the outside world by having fewer interactions with it. Diplomacy creates conversations. Trade creates relationships. Educational and cultural exchanges create human connections. Business links create constituencies with an interest in stability. Over time, such interaction can expose societies to alternative ideas and different methods of governance.

This is particularly important because Afghanistan does not exist in a vacuum. It borders Pakistan, Iran, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, while wider economic and diplomatic connections extend towards India, Russia, Turkey, and the Gulf states. Roads, borders, energy, trade corridors, security, migration, terrorism, and natural resources connect Afghanistan to a much wider regional system.

The changing pattern of Afghan trade demonstrates this reality. Despite serious tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan has increasingly looked towards Iran and Central Asia for alternative commercial routes. Such developments demonstrate that attempts to isolate a country economically do not necessarily prevent it from developing new regional relationships. Instead, they can accelerate the emergence of alternative geopolitical networks.

For the international community, this should prompt serious reflection. Afghanistan should not be handed a blank cheque. Concerns surrounding terrorism, political repression, humanitarian access, minorities, women and girls, and the future direction of the Afghan state remain legitimate subjects of international diplomacy. Targeted pressure can remain necessary when specific individuals, organizations, or policies threaten international security or fundamental humanitarian principles.

But targeted pressure and national isolation are not necessarily the same thing.

There is a profound difference between holding political authorities accountable and creating conditions in which ordinary citizens have fewer opportunities to work, trade, invest, travel, and build a future. The former can be a diplomatic instrument. The latter can become a structural burden imposed upon an entire society.

The international community should therefore consider whether a policy of conditional engagement could achieve more than indefinite estrangement. Economic relations could be expanded while maintaining mechanisms for targeted sanctions. Diplomatic relations could increase without requiring governments to endorse every Taliban policy. Regional trade could expand alongside continued international pressure concerning security and humanitarian obligations.

Such an approach would also create something that isolation cannot easily provide: leverage through relationships. If Afghanistan becomes more economically connected to the wider world, then the Taliban becomes increasingly exposed to the consequences of its domestic and foreign policies. International relationships create expectations. Trade agreements create responsibilities. Investment requires stability. Regional integration requires cooperation. Diplomatic recognition brings obligations as well as opportunities.

In other words, engagement does not necessarily weaken international pressure. Under the right conditions, engagement can give pressure somewhere to go.

This is especially relevant when considering the future of Afghan society. A generation of young Afghans growing up with few economic prospects may become increasingly vulnerable to desperation, criminality, extremism, or mass migration. Conversely, a generation with employment, education, commercial opportunities, and contact with the wider world possesses greater possibilities beyond conflict and political extremism.

Economic development cannot solve Afghanistan’s political problems by itself. But poverty can make almost every political problem more difficult to solve.

The same principle applies to migration. Iran and Pakistan have carried enormous burdens associated with hosting Afghan populations for decades, but mass deportations and large-scale returns place immense pressure upon Afghanistan itself. If Afghanistan cannot generate sufficient employment and economic opportunities, migration pressures will simply re-emerge elsewhere.

Thus, helping Afghanistan develop economically is not merely an act of humanitarian generosity. It is also regional statecraft. A more prosperous Afghanistan could reduce pressure upon neighbouring countries. Greater employment could reduce the desperation driving migration. More trade could strengthen regional economic interdependence. Better infrastructure could connect Central and South Asia. Increased diplomatic interaction could provide additional mechanisms for addressing terrorism and border disputes.

There is also a longer-term political calculation. Will greater international interaction automatically change the Taliban? Nobody can know. Political systems do not transform according to a predetermined timetable. But isolation also cannot guarantee transformation. If the Taliban remains in power for many years, refusing meaningful engagement may simply leave the international community with fewer channels through which it can influence the country’s future.

Greater contact, by contrast, creates opportunities for gradual evolution. Political and social change can sometimes emerge through increased international interaction, commercial exposure, education, diplomacy, and generational change. Afghanistan’s future will ultimately be determined by Afghans themselves, but the international environment surrounding Afghanistan can either expand or restrict the possibilities available to them.

This is why the Afghan people must not disappear behind the Taliban in international policymaking. Afghans who simply want to work, feed their families, establish businesses, rebuild homes, educate their children, and live without fear did not create the political circumstances that now confront them. They should not be treated as extensions of the government that rules over them.

The international community can condemn policies it considers unacceptable while simultaneously recognizing that Afghanistan is a country of people rather than merely a government. Consequently, the debate should move beyond the simplistic choice between accepting the Taliban and isolating Afghanistan. There is another possibility: engage Afghanistan while maintaining pressure on the Taliban.

Trade can grow. Humanitarian assistance can continue. Regional infrastructure can develop. Diplomatic channels can widen. Security cooperation can remain focused on terrorism and cross-border threats. Targeted sanctions can remain available. International governments can continue to raise concerns over policies they believe violate fundamental rights.

This would not represent surrender. It would represent pragmatic statecraft.

The Russian Federation’s decision to recognize the Taliban has therefore opened a wider geopolitical debate. Other nations that already maintain economic or diplomatic relations with Kabul must consider whether they should deepen those relationships—not because they necessarily approve of the Taliban, but because Afghanistan’s future cannot realistically be separated from the authorities that currently control its territory.

Ultimately, the greatest danger may be creating a situation in which Afghanistan becomes permanently trapped between political isolation and economic deprivation. The Taliban should be pressured where necessary. But ordinary Afghans deserve something different.

They deserve the opportunity to work. They deserve the opportunity to trade. They deserve the opportunity to build businesses, develop communities, and create a future for their children. And they deserve the chance to prosper without their entire society being treated as a geopolitical extension of the government ruling in Kabul.

Perhaps, therefore, the international community should consider whether opening Afghanistan to greater economic and social interaction could ultimately achieve more than keeping Afghanistan behind a diplomatic wall. Trade will not magically transform the Taliban. Social interaction will not guarantee political reform. But economic prosperity creates new interests, new relationships, new expectations, and new generations exposed to the wider world.

And perhaps that is precisely where gradual change can begin.

Afghanistan does not need unconditional acceptance. Nor does it need indefinite isolation. It needs a chance to grow. For millions of ordinary Afghans, that chance may be the most meaningful form of international engagement of all.

https://moderntokyonews.com/?s=Afghanistan Past articles on AFGHANISTAN via MODERN TOKYO NEWS

MODERN TOKYO TIMES – MODERN TOKYO NEWS – please check https://moderntokyonews.com

Please check Modern Tokyo News at https://moderntokyonews.com for articles going back over 12 years. Sadly, Modern Tokyo Times got hacked and lost 14 years of articles…

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes