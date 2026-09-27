Pakistan and Islamic Terrorism (Ethnic Tensions in Balochistan)

Noriko Watanabe, Murad Makhmudov, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Pakistan continues to bleed in 2026 — quietly and relentlessly — as Islamist terrorist networks, insurgency in Balochistan, sectarian violence, and deep political tensions continue to test the country’s fragile internal balance. Each year, roughly 1,000 lives are extinguished by militant violence, leaving grieving families and shattered communities while exposing the persistent difficulty of extending effective state authority across some of Pakistan’s most volatile regions.

Pakistan’s armed forces continue to confront Islamist militants in various parts of the country, while military operations and air strikes linked to militant targets in Afghanistan remain part of Islamabad’s broader security response. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — including North Waziristan, the Pakistan–Afghanistan borderlands, and other strategically important areas — consequently witnesses recurring bloodshed.

At the heart of the deteriorating security relationship between Islamabad and Kabul is the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Pakistan asserts that the TTP continues to exploit sanctuaries across the Afghan border and has linked this situation to alleged tacit support from the Taliban authorities — an allegation firmly denied by Kabul. For Islamabad, the existence of militant sanctuaries represents not simply a counterterrorism problem but a direct challenge to Pakistan’s territorial security and its relationship with the authorities governing neighbouring Afghanistan.

AP News reports, “Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to operate from sanctuaries across the Afghan border, straining relations between Islamabad and Kabul.”

Beyond the TTP, other Sunni Islamist groups also pose significant threats. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGB), operating primarily in the northwestern tribal belt, has conducted repeated assaults against Pakistani security forces. The presence of multiple militant organisations therefore creates a fragmented security environment in which Islamabad faces interconnected but distinct threats across the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier.

Yet Pakistan’s internal conflict extends beyond Islamist militancy.

Another fire continues to burn across the vast and austere landscape of Balochistan, where a long-running Baluch (Baloch) insurgency reflects competing visions of political authority, national identity, ethnic rights, and control over territory and resources. Insurgent factions continue to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty, with some seeking greater autonomy and others pursuing separation from the Pakistani state. Consequently, Balochistan represents not merely a security problem but a deeper political confrontation over the nature of the state itself.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) view themselves as waging a struggle for independence against what they see as an intrusive Pakistani state that exploits their homeland. BLA internal attacks are sometimes aimed at China as well, since both Pakistan and China are accused of extracting Balochistan’s rich resources to the detriment of local communities.

The BLA seeks control over the region’s vast reserves of copper, gold, iron ore, and oil. In their view, this is a fight to end decades of exploitation by Pakistan and China in one of the country’s most resource-rich yet chronically marginalized regions.

China, Iran, and Pakistan each leverage the geopolitical and economic dimensions of Balochistan—often at the expense of the Baloch people, who also face repression in Iran. In response, the BLA and other insurgent movements pursue self-determination and sovereignty over their land and resources, rather than continued external domination.

The geography compounds the challenge. Southwestern Balochistan and the rugged terrain of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provide difficult environments in which militant and insurgent networks can operate, while distance from Islamabad can further expose the limits of central authority. Thus, Pakistan faces a recurring geopolitical problem: the state seeks to consolidate power across peripheral regions where local identities, tribal structures, insurgent movements, and competing political interests remain deeply entrenched.

However, Islamist terrorism nevertheless remains among the most serious threats facing Pakistan’s civilians and security forces. At the same time, sectarian violence adds another dangerous layer. Attacks involving Sunni and Shia Muslims can transform individual acts of terrorism into broader communal tensions, while ethnic violence in Balochistan can deepen existing grievances and distrust between sections of the population and the central government.

These security pressures also intersect with Pakistan’s internal political tensions. The country’s struggle is therefore not simply between the state and militant organisations. It also concerns the balance of power between civilian institutions, the armed forces, provincial authorities, ethnic movements, religious actors, and competing political constituencies. Security crises can consequently reinforce demands for stronger central authority, while the concentration of power can simultaneously intensify political grievances among groups that believe their interests remain inadequately represented.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Pakistan continues to confront a range of internal security challenges, including the persistent threat posed by Islamist insurgent groups, periodic sectarian violence, and long-standing separatist movements in Balochistan. These pressures unfold against a backdrop of political tension, where civilian governance remains strained and the influence of the armed forces is a defining factor in national decision-making.”

This intersection of terrorism, separatism, political competition, and civil–military tensions is central to understanding Pakistan’s contemporary trajectory. Violence does not occur in isolation; it feeds into wider disputes over political representation, state authority, provincial autonomy, and the distribution of power.

Compounding these pressures are structural socioeconomic problems. Enduring poverty, a high birth rate, limited economic opportunities, and pressure on state institutions create additional obstacles to long-term stability. Economic hardship can deepen existing grievances, while weak opportunities for younger generations provide a difficult environment in which extremist and separatist narratives can continue to find space.

Pakistan therefore confronts several interconnected struggles simultaneously: Islamist militancy, the Baloch insurgency, sectarian tensions, political instability, socioeconomic pressure, and a difficult relationship with neighbouring Afghanistan. Each possesses its own history and dynamics, yet together they place continuing pressure on the Pakistani state.

The result is a country caught between competing forms of power — central authority and peripheral identity, civilian institutions and military influence, religious militancy and secular political interests, and national sovereignty and cross-border insecurity. Until these tensions are addressed through a combination of security, political representation, economic opportunity, and regional diplomacy, Pakistan’s internal fractures will continue to provide fertile ground for instability.

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