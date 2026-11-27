Art of Tokyo by Koizumi Kishio (1893–1945)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Koizumi Kishio (1893–1945) was born during Japan’s Meiji Period. Despite the global upheavals of his time — including colonial conflicts, ongoing slavery in places like Mecca, and the rise of communism, militarism, and nationalism — Koizumi’s artworks reflect a world of tranquility and beauty, offering a serene counterpoint to the turbulence of the era.

In reality, the American carpet bombing of Tokyo forced Koizumi to flee the city. The contrast between the Tokyo of his earlier years and the final stages of his life was devastating. Accordingly, the capital that had once represented artistic possibility, cultural vitality, and the promise of a changing Japan was transformed into a landscape of destruction, with vast areas reduced to ashes by aerial bombardment. This tragic ending stood in profound contrast to the optimism associated with the Taishō Period (1912–1926), when greater freedom, cultural expression, and hope had seemed possible.

The British Museum says: “He is best known for his series ‘Showa dai Tokyo hyakkei zue’ (One Hundred Views of Great Tokyo in the Showa Era)... He was forced to leave Tokyo by the Pacific War, and died in Saitama in 1945 before he could return.”

Koizumi studied the intricacies of Western watercolor painting in Tokyo under Ishii Hakutei (1882–1958) and Maruyama Banka (1867–1942) at the Japan Watercolor Institute (Nihon Suisaiga-kai). Nevertheless, his artistic identity is firmly rooted in the world of sōsaku hanga.

In the final decades of his life, Koizumi produced a prolific body of charming sōsaku hanga (creative prints). His work evolved in step with the shifting artistic landscape of modern Japan. However, he died not knowing the future of Japan – a sad note for a person of art and culture.

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