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Yemen Crisis: Houthi Forward Gains near Aden

Kanako Mita, Boutros Hussein, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Saudi Arabia is strengthening its defensive position at home following the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement with Pakistan and Türkiye (Turkey) in August 2026. On top of this, the United Kingdom is becoming involved in the defensive sphere, while Egypt has promised similar assistance in the worst-case scenario concerning the Houthis in Yemen. However, on the battlefield in Yemen, it appears that the Houthis are on the front foot, even if events can alter dramatically because of shifting sands.

According to the armed forces of Yemen, the Houthis are now advancing closer to Aden. If so, elites in Riyadh should start to worry because this is the stronghold of the internationally recognized government. It also highlights that, despite the array of nations providing defensive support to Saudi Arabia, the situation on the ground is currently moving in the wrong direction.

The Houthis – irrespective of people’s views on the conflict – are tenacious and appear to be punching above their weight against the forces opposed to them. Yes, Iran provides assistance in many areas concerning the military dimension. However, Iran itself faces an on-off conflict with America, with Israel also joining the fray if deemed to be in its national interest. Therefore, reports that the Houthis are approximately 60 km away from Aden will not come as a shock to many specialists.

Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili (armed forces of Yemen) acknowledged Houthi gains. He said: “Yes, Houthi forces are about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the city. We take that seriously, and we are ready for it…They are now ready to attack. We have made our preparations to defend Aden.”

In the middle of November, it became known that the Houthis had taken control of Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah. Hence, they are moving closer to Aden and pushing more forces into the region. However, it remains unclear whether a full-scale offensive against Aden will take place, or whether the Houthis are seeking to force the armed forces of Yemen into defensive positions in this part of the country.

The Guardian reports: “Aden has been the seat of the Saudi-backed government of Yemen since 2015. If the Houthis took the city, it would be a huge blow for the government, and a massive failure for the Saudi-led coalition which has for years fought against the Houthis.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times senior analyst) reports: “It is understood that the Houthis are utilizing Russian Federation satellite technology in the ongoing war. This includes Russia’s Bars-M (military mapping satellite), Pion-NKS (maritime reconnaissance systems), Kondor-FKA (radar-imaging satellites), Persona (optical reconnaissance satellites), Lotos-S1 (electronic intelligence satellites) and possibly EKS/Tundra (infrared early-warning constellation). However, it is not known whether this involves direct arrangements with the Russian Federation or whether Russian technology is reaching the Houthis through Iran, a close ally of Moscow. Irrespective of the precise channels involved, the reported use of Russian-origin technology raises wider questions about the military capabilities available to the Houthis and the effectiveness of Western defensive systems.”

Aden became strategically significant for the internationally recognized government after it was pushed out of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Hence, developments near Aden highlight that the war is intensifying again.

It remains to be seen how developments will unfold in the coming months and what role Iran will play, given its support for the Houthis. However, with so many forces being assembled in Saudi Arabia, the danger is that a conflict already devastating Yemen could become further entangled in competing regional security arrangements. Protecting Saudi civilians from missile and drone attacks is a legitimate security concern and one supported by the international community. However, the deployment of international defensive forces also carries geopolitical implications if Riyadh simultaneously increases its military campaign inside Yemen.

For now, many people who fled previous Houthi advances and settled in Aden are naturally feeling worried. The next few weeks and months will highlight the changing dynamics of this conflict, and whether a possible ceasefire can be achieved to stem the humanitarian crisis, which is already at a devastating level.

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