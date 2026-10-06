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France Student Protests Continue in Earnest (5,000 Arrested Last Week)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Emmanuel Macron of France was first elected in 2017. Yet, fast forward to 2026, and the political landscape under his presidency has become increasingly defined by instability, social tensions, economic stagnation, rising public debt, immigration concerns, and growing distrust in the political establishment. The revolving door at the office of prime minister has become particularly symbolic, with successive governments struggling to establish lasting political authority. Against this backdrop, France now faces an increasingly potent question: while Paris projects its influence abroad, who is addressing the aspirations and grievances of young people at home?

On Tuesday, the scale of France’s student revolt became even more striking. The Union Syndicale Lycéenne says around 1,800 high schools have been blocked, disrupted or closed across France, while the Education Ministry reported 891 establishments experiencing full or partial suspension of classes. Whatever the precise measurement, the figures underline the extraordinary breadth of a movement driven by complaints over teacher shortages, overcrowding, deteriorating buildings, and unequal educational opportunities.

The student protests therefore represent far more than anger over individual schools. They expose a deeper concern about equality, opportunity, and the future of France itself. More than 5,000 people have been arrested amid the escalating unrest, with a significant proportion being young people. At the same time, students have been protesting against teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating infrastructure, and what they regard as profound inequalities in educational opportunity.

The BBC reports, “Thousands of students have been demonstrating over education standards and the protests, which started last week, have spread from Paris to other cities, including Montpellier, Nantes and Marseille.”

This is the uncomfortable reality confronting Macron’s France. Young people are not primarily protesting about geopolitics in distant theatres of conflict. They are protesting because they want functioning schools, sufficient teachers, decent buildings, manageable classrooms, and a realistic opportunity to prosper irrespective of whether they come from an affluent district, a poorer suburb, a rural community, or one of France’s major cities.

Indeed, the grievances are remarkably straightforward. Students and teachers have pointed to shortages of teaching staff, overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated infrastructure, excessive pressure, and unequal educational prospects. The protests initially developed around these practical concerns before spreading across the country. The result is a growing confrontation between a political establishment focused heavily on France’s international role and young people demanding that domestic problems receive equal urgency.

There is, therefore, a profound political contradiction. France possesses a government that seeks influence on the international stage, whether concerning Ukraine, the Russian Federation, NATO, Israel, or wider European security, while young people inside France are asking a much more immediate question: where is the investment in our future?

This does not mean that international affairs are irrelevant. France is a major European power and naturally possesses interests beyond its borders. Yet a government cannot indefinitely ask its population to accept domestic restraint while projecting strategic ambition abroad. When public debt has reached approximately €3.6 trillion, or around 120 percent of GDP, the question of national priorities becomes increasingly difficult to avoid.

The contrast is particularly striking when France continues to pursue an assertive international agenda while its own educational infrastructure faces serious pressures. Macron has repeatedly sought to position France at the centre of European and global affairs. Yet for a young person sitting in an overcrowded classroom without sufficient teachers, questions concerning Ukraine, NATO strategy, the Russian Federation, or diplomatic disputes in the Middle East can seem remote compared with the immediate question of whether they will receive the education necessary to build a decent future.

This is where the student movement possesses wider political significance. It is not merely challenging individual education ministers or demanding additional resources for particular schools. It is implicitly asking whether the French state still possesses the capacity — and political will — to provide equal opportunities for its own citizens.

There is also an important distinction to make. The legitimate grievances of students should not be confused with violence committed by a minority. As with major protests elsewhere, militant political elements have sought to exploit the unrest. Education Minister Édouard Geffray has argued that some far-left activists have attempted to hijack the movement.

Geffray said, “There are activists – particularly from the far-left – who have infiltrated the high school student movement, hijacked it from the students themselves, and engaged in extreme violence.”

There have indeed been serious incidents, including damage to schools, attacks, fires, clashes with police, and injuries to educational staff. The government has reported that numerous educational establishments have suffered damage. Such violence cannot be justified by legitimate educational grievances, nor should ordinary students be held responsible for the actions of militant groups.

Yet the existence of violence committed by a minority should not obscure the concerns of the overwhelming majority of students. Their demands for decent educational infrastructure and equal opportunity deserve to be heard independently of political extremism. Indeed, reducing a broad social grievance to the actions of militant groups risks allowing the government to avoid confronting the underlying problem.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left political leader and presidential candidate, has condemned police tactics involving batons and tear gas against protesters, describing the response as “savagery.” Mélenchon has expressed support for students seeking greater resources and fairer access to education, while also insisting that the movement should remain non-violent.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, meanwhile, has attempted to respond to the growing crisis. He said he would “address the difficulties faced by high school students and educational staff.”

Lecornu has also warned that the so-called “vandal-pays” legislation will be accelerated, potentially making those responsible for damage contribute towards the cost of repairs. Yet a further dilemma emerges. Given that the protests are overwhelmingly student-based, questions remain concerning how young protesters with limited financial resources could realistically be held accountable for substantial damages. The government must therefore distinguish between legitimate protest, criminal destruction, and political agitation.

France 24 reports, “France braced on Tuesday for a day of nationwide high-school blockades and trade union-led street protests in support of students demanding that President Emmanuel Macron’s cash-strapped government tackle understaffed and dilapidated schools.”

The description of Macron’s government as “cash-strapped” captures the wider contradiction confronting France. Paris wants to remain a major geopolitical power, influence European security, shape debates concerning Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and project its voice across the Middle East and beyond. But geopolitical ambition becomes increasingly difficult to sustain when the domestic foundations of society are under pressure.

This is not an argument that France should withdraw from international affairs. Rather, it is an argument for balance. A major power needs both an effective foreign policy and a functioning domestic state. France cannot indefinitely project strength abroad while young citizens increasingly question the quality of the schools they attend at home.

Young French people are not asking for grand diplomatic speeches. They are asking for teachers. They are asking for classrooms that are not overcrowded. They are asking for schools that are not falling into disrepair. And, most importantly, they are asking whether the France they inherit will provide them with the same opportunities that previous generations expected.

The political symbolism is therefore difficult for Macron to escape. While his presidency has placed considerable emphasis on France’s role in the international order, students are demanding attention to the foundations of French society itself. The 1,800 high schools reportedly blocked, disrupted or closed on Tuesday represent not merely a logistical problem, but a warning about the widening distance between political priorities and the everyday experiences of young people.

France now faces a choice. It can treat the unrest primarily as a security problem, focusing on blockades, arrests, police action, and financial penalties. Or it can recognise that beneath the disorder lies a genuine social question concerning education, equality and opportunity.

Ultimately, France needs political leadership capable of balancing international responsibility with domestic responsibility. The country cannot indefinitely look outward while its young people look inward and ask why their schools are under-resourced and their prospects increasingly unequal.

Macron’s presidency has sought to position France as a powerful voice in a turbulent world. Yet the durability of that vision will depend not only on what France does abroad, but on whether young people at home believe that their own country still has a place for them.

The students are therefore raising a question far larger than education: What kind of France is being built for the next generation? For Macron’s government (and legacy), that question may ultimately prove more consequential than any diplomatic initiative overseas.

Importantly, the central student grievance should not be unnecessarily reframed through the prism of immigration or ethnicity. The demands emerging from the demonstrations are principally about education itself: more teachers, better facilities, less overcrowding, fairer funding, and equal opportunities for students regardless of the neighbourhood or socioeconomic circumstances into which they are born. Indeed, the movement’s emphasis on equality of opportunity makes the issue broader than any particular ethnic or political constituency. The question being raised is whether every young person in France should have a genuine chance to prosper through education. That is a universal aspiration rather than an ethnic one — and, ultimately, it is a demand for something every society should seek to provide: equal opportunity, dignity, and hope for the future.

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