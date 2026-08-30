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Iceland Rejects to Re-Open EU Membership Talks (EU Disappointed)

Michiyo Tanabe, Chika Mori, and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The people of Iceland have rejected the reopening of European Union (EU) membership negotiations, delivering a significant political setback to a government that supported restarting the process. The result underlines the enduring strength of sovereignty politics in Iceland and the limits of political enthusiasm for deeper European integration.

The vote was narrowly decided, with opponents of reopening negotiations securing 52.8% against 47.2%. Much like Brexit, the closeness of the result reveals a deeply divided electorate. Importantly, however, Icelanders were voting on whether to restart membership negotiations, not on whether to join the EU itself. Any eventual accession would have required a further referendum.

At the heart of the opposition were sovereignty, control over natural resources, and, above all, fisheries. Fishing remains deeply connected to Iceland’s economy, national identity, and political history. CNN notes that the country fought the Cod Wars to secure control over its fishing grounds, helping explain why any possibility of transferring authority over fisheries to Brussels remains politically sensitive.

The issue also exposes a broader tension within Icelandic politics. Supporters of renewed EU negotiations presented closer integration as a means of strengthening Iceland economically and strategically amid growing uncertainty in the Arctic, while opponents argued that Iceland already benefits substantially from its relationship with Europe through the single market and Schengen without surrendering further national authority.

Iceland’s experience since the 2009 financial crisis has therefore produced competing political instincts: greater European integration for protection against external economic and geopolitical shocks, versus the preservation of sovereignty and control over vital national resources. The referendum result suggests that, for a majority of voters, sovereignty and fisheries remained more compelling political issues than the strategic arguments for deeper EU integration.

Naturally, Nigel Farage (leader of Reform in the United Kingdom) welcomed the result. Farage said, “Congratulations to Iceland on voting to keep their independence.”

Politically, the message from Iceland is therefore unmistakable: European integration may offer economic and security advantages, but national sovereignty remains a powerful democratic force — particularly when control over fisheries, natural resources and the country’s political destiny are perceived to be at stake.

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