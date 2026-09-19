Pakistan Hit by Islamist Terrorist Attack in Kohat

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

An Islamist terrorist attack in Kohat (Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Pakistan) has killed at least 21 people and injured more than 80, with subsequent reports indicating over 100 wounded. The coordinated assault on September 18 involved an explosives-laden vehicle striking a mosque within a police compound during Friday prayers, followed by an armed attack on security facilities.

Police officers, their family members, and other worshippers were among the casualties. The BBC reported that “Fifteen police officers and a four-year-old child are among those killed in the suicide attack.” The assault underscores the continuing vulnerability of Pakistan’s security personnel and civilian population amid intensifying militant violence.

All seven attackers were reported to have been killed in the explosion and ensuing gun battle, although early reporting differed regarding the precise sequence of events and the number of assailants killed by security forces. No responsibility was initially claimed, while Pakistani Taliban-linked militancy remains a major security concern in the region.

AP News stated: “There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has seen a rise in attacks by Islamist militants fighting to overthrow the federal government.”

Pakistan’s security crisis extends beyond Islamist militancy. Sectarian tensions between Sunni and Shia Muslims, ethnic conflict in Balochistan, and the persecution of religious minorities — including Ahmadiyya Muslims, Christians, and Hindus — highlight the country’s broader political and social instability. These overlapping pressures complicate Islamabad’s efforts to consolidate internal security and strengthen state authority across its diverse regions.

President Asif Ali Zardari called for the “complete elimination” of foreign-backed terrorists, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that the province has endured “immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Pakistan condemned the attack, declaring: “This terrible tragedy, which claimed numerous lives, once again underscores the need for concerted efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We hope that those responsible for this heinous act will be identified and brought to justice.”

The Kohat attack also reflects the increasingly strained relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islamabad repeatedly accuses militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), of operating from sanctuaries across the Afghan border.

The Taliban government in Kabul rejects such accusations and maintains that militant violence is Pakistan’s domestic responsibility. These competing claims have intensified diplomatic friction, cross-border security concerns, and military tensions between the two neighbours.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Ironically, Afghanistan and Pakistan were built on the ashes of Buddhism, Hinduism, Nestorian Christianity, Paganism, and Zoroastrianism after countless Islamic invasions. Fast forward, and now Islamists are killing Muslims and targeting each other – while religious minorities (Ahmadiyya, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and others) are persecuted in Pakistan – non-Muslims have already been erased in Afghanistan. Therefore, it is incumbent on Pakistan to stem the tide of internal religious extremism and to focus on modernization – if not, events in Afghanistan and Iran are clear warnings.”

Although the Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict remains lower in intensity than several major wars worldwide, its geopolitical consequences extend beyond their shared border. Islamist militancy, disputed allegations of cross-border support, and unresolved security grievances continue to undermine regional stability. Therefore, the tragedy in Kohat demonstrates how religious extremism and geopolitical rivalry converge to threaten civilians, security forces, and the fragile political order of South Asia.

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