Iran Attacks Against UAE are being Dealt With (Drones and Ballistic)

Noriko Watanabe, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The killing of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, by the armed forces of Israel has further intensified the regional crisis. Accordingly, the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and the ongoing bombing campaign conducted by United States and Israel against Iran—combined with internal convulsions within Iran—have coincided with an escalation of Iranian retaliation across the Gulf region. These attacks notably target American military assets stationed in the Gulf while also continuing direct strikes against Israel.

The six members of the powerful Gulf Cooperation Council—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—met last Sunday to demonstrate unity and resolve. Collectively, they pledged to “take all necessary measures” to defend their territories, populations, and critical infrastructure from ongoing Iranian aggression.

In particular, the air defense architecture of the United Arab Emirates—supported by advanced technology, rigorous training, and seamless coordination with trusted allies—has demonstrated remarkable resilience and effectiveness. Of the 262 ballistic missiles launched by Iran against the UAE, only two landed within Emirati territory. An impressive 241 ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while the remaining 19 fell harmlessly into the sea.

These results highlight the formidable military capabilities of the UAE and the professionalism of its armed forces. The performance of its integrated air defense network—bolstered by sophisticated systems, intelligence sharing, and cooperation with partners such as the United States—illustrates a highly disciplined and technologically advanced military force capable of protecting the nation under extreme pressure.

Iran’s drone campaign has proven equally ineffective against the UAE’s vigilant defenses. Of the 1,475 drones launched toward Emirati targets, only 90 managed to fall within UAE territory. Consequently, the death toll stands at six—tragic losses, yet remarkably low given the scale and intensity of Iran’s attacks.

Strategically, Iran understands its own military limitations. Direct strikes against the American mainland are virtually impossible. However, American military bases scattered throughout the Gulf remain within range of Iranian missiles and drones. Likewise, Israel lies within the reach of Iran’s remaining military capabilities—even as these are increasingly degraded by sustained operations carried out by the United States and Israel. Similar concerns naturally extend to the Gulf states.

Yet the current crisis has also revealed something equally significant: the growing defensive strength and unity of the Gulf nations. The UAE, in particular, has demonstrated calm resolve, advanced military readiness, and exceptional defensive effectiveness in the face of sustained attacks.

Through its widening military campaign across the Gulf, Iran risks deepening its regional isolation. Nations that once attempted to balance diplomacy with caution are increasingly aligning in opposition to Tehran’s destabilizing actions, reinforcing a collective determination to safeguard regional security and stability.

