The Russian Federation is increasingly weary of persistent restrictions on LNG (liefied natural gas) emanating from Europe in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Accordingly, Moscow is planning to pivot more decisively toward the Asia-Pacific and other trusted partners beyond the geopolitical orbit of the European Union, the G7, and the NATO alliance.

Within the European Union (EU), Russia still maintains relatively cordial relations with Hungary and Slovakia, while ties with a handful of other EU nations remain less strained than elsewhere in the bloc. Nevertheless, the countries wielding the greatest influence within the EU continue to shape collective policy, often imposing directives that leave little room for member states seeking a more nuanced relationship with the Russian Federation.

Alexander Novak, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, stated: “Our companies are considering opportunities, without waiting for the next restrictions from Europe, to make new long-term contracts with our partners and redirect part of the gas previously destined for Europe to other countries, including India, Thailand, the Philippines, and the People’s Republic of China.”

President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed this strategic energy shift with senior members of the Russian government as Moscow evaluates how to reposition its energy exports within a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Novak added: “The decision was made that a portion of liquefied natural gas volumes currently supplied to European markets will be redirected to other regions where demand exists, where pragmatic and constructive relations are developing with us, and where there is potential for long-term contractual arrangements.”

Reuters reports that earlier this week President Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia could halt gas supplies to Europe immediately amid surging energy prices triggered by the crisis involving Iran. Such remarks appear designed to pre-empt European Union plans to end Russian LNG imports by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas purchases by September 30, 2027.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Across both the Asia-Pacific and Europe, governments are increasingly concerned about the widening conflict that pits the United States and Israel against Iran, particularly given the potential ramifications for global energy markets. Against this volatile backdrop, the Kremlin appears to view the present moment as strategically advantageous to intensify pressure on European states that have adopted firm anti-Russian policies while simultaneously strengthening energy partnerships across Asia.”

