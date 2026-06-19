Israel Needs to End the Hezbollah Military Angle (Trump Appeasement)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Uchida, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched its sustained military campaign against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Islamist terrorist organizations following the barbaric October 7, 2023 pogrom, when Hamas and allied Palestinian forces massacred Jews in the deadliest attack on Israel in modern history. Yet while Israel continues to confront existential security threats, the involvement of the United States has proven to be a mixed blessing. Initially, Washington appeared to understand Israel’s strategic imperatives. However, the unpredictable nature of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy now appears to be placing pressure on Israel to accept the status quo in Lebanon, even as Iran stands to gain economically from the tentative agreement being negotiated between Washington and Tehran.

Naturally, the IDF seeks the complete dismantlement of the remnants of Hamas and Hezbollah. For this reason, Israel continues to target Hezbollah despite American pressure for restraint. Neither Israel nor Lebanon can afford the continuation of Hezbollah’s state-within-a-state — a heavily armed entity that ultimately serves the interests of Iran whenever called upon. Accordingly, the people of Lebanon deserve the opportunity to break free from Hezbollah’s grip, especially given the country’s devastating economic plight.

History has repeatedly shown that every ceasefire merely provides Hezbollah with the opportunity to rearm, regroup, and rebuild its terrorist infrastructure aimed at Israel. This remains true despite the fact that much of Hezbollah’s senior leadership has been eliminated by the IDF. Therefore, while Hezbollah is in a weakened state, the United States should be pressing Iran to accept the complete dismantlement of Hezbollah’s military apparatus and the closure of all weapons supply routes. Failure to do so risks undermining Israel’s long-term security.

Two years ago, the Chief of Staff of the IDF, Lt. General Herzi Halevi, declared: “Hezbollah has paid a very high price — its chain of command has collapsed, many operatives have been killed, infrastructure has been destroyed. The organization will continue to fire, we will continue to fight, we will continue to implement plans, go further, attack deep, and hit Hezbollah, very, very hard.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, despite ongoing discussions with the United States and France, appears unwilling or unable to confront Hezbollah decisively. He undoubtedly understands both the gravity of Lebanon’s economic collapse and the reality that the Lebanese Armed Forces do not exercise full authority across significant parts of the country because of Hezbollah’s dominance. Yet the current situation serves neither Lebanese sovereignty nor the interests of ordinary Lebanese citizens. Lebanon cannot fully recover while Iran continues to exert influence from afar through Hezbollah.

President Aoun is entitled to criticize Israel if he believes such criticism is warranted. However, he must also address the Hezbollah state-within-a-state that undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty. If he fails to do so, responsibility for betraying the aspirations of the Lebanese people rests not only with Hezbollah but also with those in government who tolerate its existence. One nation requires one army—not competing centers of power.

Israel remains adamant that the Lebanese government must resolve the Hezbollah problem within its own borders.

Until that occurs, the IDF has every reason to strengthen and expand its security buffer zones designed to protect Israeli communities.

President Trump has stipulated that an agreement to end the confrontation with Iran must now be finalized. Under the reported framework, the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to international shipping, while the United States would end its naval blockade. Yet from Israel’s perspective, the core security challenges remain unchanged. The threats posed by Hamas and Hezbollah have not disappeared, and the absence of regime change in Tehran means that the same Iranian leadership continues to shape events in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The Times of Israel reports: “US and Iranian officials said early Monday that they had agreed on a framework for an agreement to end the war, which is expected to halt the US blockade of Iranian ports, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin 60 days of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program. According to Iranian and Pakistani sources, the agreement also includes a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror group backed by Iran.”

Israel Katz, Israel’s Defence Minister, has made it clear that the IDF will remain in southern Lebanon because of the continuing Hezbollah threat to northern Israel. He has also warned that Israel will strike Iran “with full force” should it come under attack.

Katz stated that “the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza – indefinitely – to defend the border and Israeli communities against jihadist elements.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says: “One can only imagine how many Jews would have been butchered by Hamas and other Palestinian forces if Israel did not possess a strong military. After all, look at what ISIS did to the Yazidis—and the ongoing atrocities in Darfur, where Arab Muslim forces continue to slaughter black African Masalits during Sudan’s brutal conflict.”

It is long past time for Hezbollah’s military wing to be dismantled and for Hamas to be eradicated as a terrorist force. Only then can the foundations be laid for a more stable Middle East and for a new Gaza to emerge from the ashes of war and suffering.

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