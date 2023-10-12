Japan Art and Cherry Trees

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991) created the stunning print above. During the early period of his artistic career, he focused on the shin hanga (new prints) print movement.

Interestingly, in the post-war period, Kasamatsu Shirō became intrigued by sosaku hanga (creative prints). Accordingly, he utilized adorable color schemes – the cherry trees and the mountain setting fuse naturally in this print.

Kawabata Gyokusho (1842-1913) studied under Nakajima Raisho when eleven years old. Henceforth, he became familiar with the art school of Maruyama.

His lovely art highlights the lore of cherry trees that continue to attract people in the tens of millions in modern Japan. Indeed, cherry trees are also linked to the passages of time – where memories connect the past with now.

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) is one of the most famous artists to hail from the land of the rising sun. In the print above, Mount Fuji can be seen in the background. However, it is the cherry trees that immediately take the eye.

