Japan Art: Persimmon and Plum Trees

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The persimmon trees in this article’s first and third art pieces are by Sawako Utsumi. She is a contemporary Japanese artist who dotes on nature. Therefore, Sawako Utsumi highlights the persimmon tree by focusing on contrasting color backgrounds.

The art above is by Maekawa Senpan (1888-1960). He studied oil painting under the acclaimed Asai Chū and other esteemed instructors at the Kansai Art Academy. However, his artistic legacy concerns the sosaku hanga (creative prints) artistic movement.

Sawako Utsumi was inspired by a stunning art piece by Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1829). However, unlike Sakai Hōitsu, she alters the color dynamics of his persimmon tree and omits the bird.

The final art piece is by Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki). He was born in 1871 and died in early 1945 – similar to the art by Maekawa Senpan, he focuses on the plum tree.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-persimmon-tree-and-the-reflection-of-time-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-persimmon-tree-and-time-reflected-in-new-light-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://sawakoart.com



Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes