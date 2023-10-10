Hamas Palestinian Brutality and the Personification of Evil (Darfur to Yazidis)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In Iraq, ISIS (Islamic State – IS) still holds Yazidi slaves (slavery was only banned in the land of Mecca in the 1960s). At the height of ISIS power, Sunni Islamists butchered hundreds of Shia Muslims in several massacres, put Alawites in cages, cleansed Christians, and sought to erase indigenous architecture.

Similarly, in the last few weeks over 100,000 Armenian Christians have fled the onslaught of Muslim Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh (Turks killed millions of Christians – Armenians, Pontic Greeks, and Assyrians in the early 20th century). Meanwhile, in Sudan, black African Muslims in Darfur are still being butchered by Arab militias – while in Libya, pictures show black Africans being branded on the face by Arabs before being smuggled to Europe.

Accordingly, the single most populous ethnic group that remains stateless in the Middle East – the Kurds – remains open to persecution in Iraq, Iran, and Turkey. NATO Turkey also utilizes Sunni Islamists and Arabization against the Kurds and other minorities in parts of Northern Syria – while Turkey continues to occupy North Cyprus after cleansing the region of Christians and sending Turkish settlers.

HAMAS MASSACRE OF JEWISH CIVILIANS

In light of the above, the hatred of Hamas (Sunni Islamists) and ordinary Palestinians supporting the massacre of hundreds of Jewish civilians isn’t a shock. It mirrors the hatred that is visible in Darfur (Arab militias killing black African Muslims), ISIS hatred of Yazidis and the Shia, the cleansing of Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan – and what would happen to Jews if they had no army to protect them.

Well-intentioned liberal governments in the West support ordinary Palestinians via economic support in the Gaza Strip. However, Hamas focuses on military arms, spreading mass hatred against ordinary Jews, and enforcing their indoctrination on wider society – while Western funds enable them to do this.

Images showing Palestinians loyal to Hamas – and ordinary Palestinians celebrating the massacre of innocent civilians in several countries – highlight the utter hatred that exists. Henceforth, the massacre of 260 Jewish civilians by Hamas – men and women – is mere confirmation of what would happen to Jews if they had the opportunity to kill. Therefore, a strong army in Israel is a must to preserve the nation-state.

If not, Jews would be butchered and enslaved – similar to what ISIS did to the Yazidis (no nation-state or army) – and similar to what Arab militias are doing against black African Muslims in Darfur in modern times.

The Guardian reports, “At least 260 bodies were discovered at the site of the all-night festival, Israeli officials said late on Sunday, and the figure was likely to rise. Dozens more were still missing, thought to have been taken to the Gaza Strip as hostages. The attack was one of the worst single incidents during the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ surprise offensive Operation al-Aqsa Flood – a day that will go down in history as Israel’s 9/11.”

The Daily Mail reports, “Bodies of young revelers were seen piled up on top of each other in makeshift tents last night as emergency workers tried to identify the 260 festival-goers killed at an Israeli music festival by Hamas terrorists in a shock attack.”

The Times of Israel reports, “Participants have described a nightmarish massacre, with terrorists — who had apparently known in advance of the event and directed significant forces there — surrounding the participants and cutting down dozens of them with rifle fire, then moving through the area and hunting people in hiding to execute or capture.”

Palestinians went in search of Jews – and other non-Palestinian nationals – to kill in Southern Israel. Others were captured and are being held for ransom. Also, Hamas in Gaza will use Jewish civilians via human shields – and seek the release of Palestinian prisoners.

MASSACRE OF JEWS – DARFUR AND YAZIDIS

This personification of evil committed by Palestinians against ordinary Jewish civilians where people are butchered in the hundreds was (and still is) witnessed by the Yazidis, black African Muslims in Darfur, the Alawites in Syria, Christians in the region who were cleansed, and the Shia who faced several massacres by Sunni Islamists in Iraq.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (Volker Türk) notified the Human Rights Council in Geneva about the ongoing violence in 2023.

Volker Türk said, “In West Darfur, ethnically motivated attacks perpetrated by the RSF and allied Arab militia have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of non-Arab civilians primarily from Masalit communities.”

Belkis Wille (Human Rights Watch – Crisis and Conflict Director) said: “The Rapid Support Forces and allied militias appear responsible for a staggering number of rapes and other war crimes during their attack on El Geneina.”

AP reports, “Darfur was the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s, when state-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the RSF.”

The Holocaust Museum of Houston reports, “Although the Darfur region is predominantly Muslim, there were economic and tribal/ethnic differences in the region. Economically, the Arab groups had been nomadic herders while the African groups (such as the Fur, Maasalit and Zaghawa) were pastoralists. The Sudanese government exploited these differences by arming ethnic Arab militia groups, known as the “Janjaweed,” to attack the ethnic African groups. The government would attack from the air, and then, the Janjaweed forces would enact a scorched earth campaign, burning villages and poisoning wells. Nearly 400,000 people have been killed, women have been systematically raped and millions of people have been displaced as a result of these actions.”

YAZIDIS

The BBC reports, “When IS (ISIS) stormed into their ancestral heartland in northern Iraq, the Yazidis fled to Mount Sinjar. Many were killed and some 7,000 women and girls were seized and enslaved. Many of them were raped.”

Investigators from the United Nations (UN) human rights committee finally stress that ISIS (Islamic State – IS) committed genocide against the embattled Yazidis in Iraq and Syria respectively. Of course, while this is welcomed (2016) it remains unclear why this reality wasn’t stated much earlier.

After all, photos show abhorrent images of ISIS burning Yazidis alive, enslaving females for sexual slavery, killing older females because they can no longer have Islamized children, forcibly converting Yazidi children to Sunni Islam – and a host of other factors ranging from statements by ISIS and the cleansing of this religious minority from various areas.

Reuters reports (2014), “Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the Sunni militants had also buried alive some of their victims, including women and children. Some 300 women were kidnapped as slaves, he added... We have striking evidence obtained from Yazidis fleeing Sinjar and some who escaped death, and also crime scene images that show indisputably that the gangs of the Islamic States have executed at least 500 Yazidis after seizing Sinjar,” Sudani said in a telephone interview, in his first remarks to the media on the issue.”

Al Monitor reports (2014) about the Christians of Syria: “…fear of a new kind permeates this ancient and deeply rooted community. Genocide and ethnic cleansing are very real threats that haunt the collective conscience of Syria’s Christians. The terrible fate that befell their co-religionists across the border in Mosul has driven these points home in a rather blunt and frightening way. The genocidal, nihilistic death cult of the Islamic State (IS) is hell-bent on destroying everything that is not exactly it, and has been on an unstoppable rampage which has left a trail of decapitated bodies and mass graves in its wake, usually those of ethnic and religious minorities. The militants make no secret of their genocidal campaigns of mass murder and medieval violence; on the contrary, they openly celebrate with glee and revel in them. It is not a means to an end; for them, it is the end itself.”

The personification of evil witnessed against Jews in the last few days – is the personification of evil that enslaves Yazidis, butchers black African Muslims in Darfur, cleanses Christians (Nagorno-Karabakh to Iraq), and endless sectarian massacres against the Shia in modern times in Iraq.

Israel is lucky because they have a strong army. However, the Yazidiz and black African Muslims of Darfur – to regional Christians – are open to enslavement, frequent massacres, and cleansing.

Only yesterday, non-Muslim slaves could be bought in the land of Mecca up until the 1960s. Hence, given the supremacy teachings of Sharia Islamic law and the enslavement angle of Arab Muslims in history – recent events against the Jews, regional Christians, the Yazidis, and black African Muslims in Darfur make historical sense. However barbaric this reality is.

