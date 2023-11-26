Japan Art and Kawase Hasui: Moonlight

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) created many stunning landscapes. His Shin-Hanga (New Prints) parted with the old print world of ukiyo-e that blessed the Edo Period.

All three prints highlight lovely landscapes under moonlight.

Hasui is known for utilizing the four seasons. Also, Hasui produced many prints that focus on declining light concerning the late evening period to the potency of moonlight.

The Virginia Art Museum says, “In 1918, he began creating Shin-hanga (new prints) and designed more than 600 prints during the following 40 years.”

The last print above highlights the power of light descending from moonlight. Accordingly, Hasui utilizes the light of moonlight, the backdrop of mountains, and the soothing nature of water – which leads to a stunning print.

