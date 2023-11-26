ADF Islamists Commit Fresh Massacre in DRC: Persecution of Christians

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is a violent and extremist Islamist terrorist group – that originated in Uganada. However, like recent massacres, this terrorist group usually murders people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Islamists killed at least 14 civilians in Makodu (North Kivu). This village is located in the eastern part of the country.

ADF Islamists attack Christians and others in the DRC. Recent attacks (too many to mention) include a massacre in Ochia that killed at least 26 people – and the village of Mukondi village (North Kivu). In the Mukondi massacre, ADF Islamists used knives, machetes, and guns while destroying homes.

Voice of America reports (latest massacre), “The assailants are believed to be rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a Ugandan armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and frequently raids villages, sometimes with machetes and hatchets.”

A church leader in Butembo (Mulinde Esemo) said Christians were being killed by Islamic terrorists in the DRC – like people butcher animals.

Mulinde Esemo said, “We are living in a very tense situation here in Eastern DRC, both in towns and in the villages. Scores of believers have been killed in cold blood by the ADF rebels. It is a massacre like one killing animals.”

ADF pledges loyalty to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in the DRC. Accordingly, Christians have been burnt alive and hacked to death with machetes by Islamists – and other brutal ADF methods of killing innocent people.

The DRC is blighted by various wars in North Kivu and Ituri – and the spreading chaos to parts of South Kivu. This entails that vast resources are needed to support the 6.9 million who are internally displaced.

