Japan Art and Utagawa Fusatane: Edo and Meiji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Utagawa Fusatane was active from approximately 1850 until the late 1880s. Accordingly, Fusatane belongs to the late Edo Period – and the dynamics of the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

During his informative period, he studied under Utagawa Sadafusa. However, the exact dates of Fusatane’s birth and death remain open to speculation.

Fusatane focused on various ukiyo-e themes. This includes bijin-ga (beautiful women), fūzokuga (customs and manners), landscapes, and other themes.

His landscapes show the influence of Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858).

The three delightful prints in this article belong to the untitled series of Eight Views of Ômi.

Fusatane – while not belonging to the creme de la creme of Utagawa printmakers – still produced lovely prints concerning various ukiyo-e themes.

