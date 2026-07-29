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Kumamoto Earthquake hits Japan (Fatalities Expected to Increase)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The prefecture of Kumamoto was struck by a powerful earthquake yesterday, with authorities placing the magnitude between 6.8 and 7.1 depending on the measuring agency. Sadly, the confirmed death toll of two people is expected to rise as rescue operations continue and information from some of the hardest-hit areas remains incomplete. Accordingly, the full human cost of the disaster is still emerging.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction across parts of Kumamoto Prefecture. Roads were torn apart, a footbridge collapsed, a goods train derailed, and extensive power outages affected numerous communities. At one AEON Mall, the violent convulsions of the earthquake reportedly left between 20 and 30 employees unaccounted for, heightening fears for those trapped inside damaged structures.

Officials also believe that at least 10 other people remain missing in the worst-affected districts, although that figure could increase as emergency crews gain access to isolated areas. Local authorities, supported by Japan’s central government, the Self-Defense Forces (SDF), firefighters, police, and medical personnel, are engaged in an intensive search-and-rescue operation while simultaneously assisting thousands of residents whose homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The Guardian reports: “About 300,000 people have been instructed to go to evacuation centres, the disaster management agency said. The areas with the biggest tremors will remain at risk of further strong quakes and landslides for about a week since the shallow earthquake is triggering active seismic activity in the area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.”

The continuing aftershocks have heightened anxiety across the region, with seismologists warning that further powerful tremors remain possible. The threat of landslides is especially acute in mountainous districts where unstable slopes have already been weakened by the initial quake.

In the town of Hikawa, several elderly residents sustained injuries, although, thankfully, officials report that none are believed to be life-threatening. Elsewhere, a chimney at a paper factory collapsed, while emergency services continue searching for several people who remain missing.

The BBC reports: “Police and firefighters are investigating the scene at Nippon Paper Industries Yatsushiro Plant, which is located in Yatsushiro City in the wider Kumamoto prefecture.”

Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said: “The governor of Kumamoto has requested the SDF be sent, so 3,600 SDF members (Self-Defense Forces) will be dispatched for disaster relief work.”

She added: “This is a very crucial moment, and human lives comes first: we would like to minimize the harm to people, and to ensure the safety of our people. We will work closely with the local government, and the government will make all-out efforts.”

The disaster also caused severe disruption to transportation networks. Kumamoto Airport cancelled all flights, while regional and interconnecting rail services were suspended as engineers assessed damage to tracks, stations, bridges, and other vital infrastructure.

For many residents, the latest disaster has revived painful memories of the devastating Kumamoto earthquakes of April 2016, when a series of powerful tremors claimed dozens of lives, injured thousands of people, and caused widespread destruction throughout Kumamoto and neighbouring Oita Prefecture. As aftershocks continue to rattle the region, many families face another anxious period of uncertainty, hoping rescue teams can reach those still missing while fearing that the confirmed death toll may yet rise.

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