Pakistan Military Strikes in Afghanistan reach nearly 500 Civilian Deaths

Noriko Watanabe, Murad Makhmudov, and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

China and several influential regional and global powers continue to seek an end to the escalating military confrontation between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Yet every diplomatic initiative has so far failed to halt the cycle of violence. Consequently, the United Nations (UN) warns that civilian casualties continue to mount, with nearly 500 people reported killed by Pakistani military strikes and well over 1,000 others suffering injuries of varying severity.

Compared with the major wars raging elsewhere, the conflict remains relatively low in intensity. Nevertheless, every civilian death deepens mistrust, fuels resentment, and hardens political positions on both sides of the border. This makes it imperative that Afghanistan and Pakistan, supported by regional stakeholders and the wider international community, pursue a sustainable diplomatic settlement before the confrontation evolves into a broader regional security crisis.

AP News reports, “Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants who carry out deadly attacks that have killed thousands over the years in Pakistan, especially the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. The group is allied with the Afghan Taliban, which has ruled Afghanistan since it seized power in 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led troops. Kabul denies the allegation.”

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has documented 499 civilian deaths and many more wounded during the latest phase of hostilities, underscoring the mounting humanitarian cost of the conflict.

Military strikes first intensified in October last year before escalating further from February onward. Although occasional lulls have interrupted the fighting, each pause has merely preceded another round of military exchanges, demonstrating the absence of any durable mechanism capable of preventing renewed escalation.

In one particularly devastating incident documented by the United Nations, civilians attempting to rescue victims of an initial Pakistani airstrike were themselves struck in a follow-up attack, compounding the loss of life and highlighting the grave dangers facing humanitarian responders.

Another catastrophic strike on a drug treatment center in Kabul killed hundreds of civilians. Despite official denials from Islamabad, responsibility for the attack has been widely attributed to Pakistan, further inflaming tensions and diminishing already fragile prospects for dialogue.

Pakistan maintains that Afghan authorities have failed to curb militants linked to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whom Islamabad holds responsible for repeated attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul categorically rejects the allegation, insisting that Afghanistan must not become the scapegoat for Pakistan’s internal security challenges. The result is a dangerous cycle of accusation, retaliation, and military escalation that continues to undermine bilateral relations while threatening wider regional stability.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, delivered a stark warning: “The cycle of retaliation and violence only deepens the suffering of the wider population.”

Lee Jay Walker – Modern Tokyo Times analyst – reports, “Beyond the humanitarian dimension lies an increasingly significant geopolitical struggle. Afghanistan and Pakistan occupy a pivotal position linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the broader Indo-Pacific, making instability along their frontier a matter of international strategic concern rather than merely a bilateral dispute. Prolonged conflict threatens regional trade corridors, counterterrorism cooperation, energy connectivity, refugee management, and the security calculations of neighboring powers.”

As Modern Tokyo Times previously observed: “Beyond the immediate humanitarian tragedy lies a broader geopolitical contest. Stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan is no longer solely a bilateral concern; it carries profound implications for regional security, counterterrorism, trade corridors, and the strategic balance across South and Central Asia. For China, preventing prolonged instability along its western periphery has become an increasingly important foreign policy objective, while also reinforcing Beijing’s image as a diplomatic power capable of mediating conflicts where others have struggled.”

China has sought to position itself as a principal diplomatic mediator, motivated not only by regional security concerns but also by the long-term success of its Belt and Road Initiative, the protection of strategic investments in neighboring Pakistan, and the prevention of extremist instability spilling toward Xinjiang. Other influential actors — including Gulf states, Central Asian partners, and the United Nations—also recognize that a sustained Afghanistan-Pakistan confrontation would weaken regional security architecture and complicate broader efforts to combat transnational terrorism.

Ultimately, durable stability will require far more than intermittent diplomatic engagement. It demands sustained political courage, credible security cooperation, robust confidence-building measures, and a mutual recognition that neither military escalation nor reciprocal recrimination can produce lasting security. Without such commitments, the humanitarian toll will continue to rise while the geopolitical risks extend well beyond the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier.

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