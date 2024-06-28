Latest Kenya Protests Leave at Least 20 Dead: Ruto Revokes Finance Bill

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 20 protesters were killed by the security apparatus in Kenya concerning the proposed 2024 Finance Bill.

President William Ruto immediately revoked the 2024 Finance Bill after shocking scenes hit the capital city.

Ruto said, “I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 finance bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn and that shall be our collective position.”

However, concerning the attack against the parliament of Kenya. Ruto said the state apparatus would “thwart any attempts by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of our country.”

Ruto also warned protesters. He said, “It is not in order or even conceivable that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and the institutions established under our constitution and expect to go scot-free.”

The BBC reports, “Hundreds were reportedly injured, including with rubber bullets and tear gas. At a cathedral in Nairobi where a medical camp had been set up to tend to injured protesters, a BBC reporter witnessed doctors being forced out of the building by soldiers.”

Voice of America reports, “The bill won approval in parliament Tuesday but lawmakers fled the scene as clashes between police and protesters mounted and hundreds of demonstrators stormed the complex. Parts of the parliament were set on fire and burned for hours.”

Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary-General) stated he was “deeply saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries – including of journalists and medical personnel – connected to protests and street demonstrations in Kenya.”

It remains to be seen how protesters will respond to the deaths of so many people – despite Ruto revoking the 2024 Finance Bill.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Political corruption and cronyism in Kenya are major problems that hinder this nation.”

The next few weeks and months are crucial for Kenya – with so many deaths being reported. Hence, can Ruto contain the crisis?

