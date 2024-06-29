Japan Art and Horses: Edo to Showa

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on horses. The above is by Kaoru Kawano (1916-1965), who hails from Northern Japan.

This print shows the harshness of winter and the importance of horses in this period of history – concerning the farming sector and other areas of life. It also shows the intensive nature of labor faced by farmers in northern Japan.

The above print is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He is a highly acclaimed Kacho-ga artist (birds and flowers). However, he also produced stunning art of animals and several lovely landscapes.

Accordingly, the print shows a person caring for his horse. This is done in a tranquil way – this refers to the art and the mildness of the water.

The final art piece is by Kano Tanshin (Morimasa). He was born in 1653 and died in 1718 during the Edo Period. His stunning art piece above highlights the natural beauty of horses.

Kano Tanshin fused the art schools of Kano and Tosa. Also, he developed independent thought patterns that materialized in his stunning art.

