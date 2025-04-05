Constitutional Court in South Korea Removes President Yoon from Office

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea by the Constitutional Court was upheld unanimously.

This verdict was greeted positively by the majority of South Koreans. However, Yoon remains popular within certain sections of the general public. Therefore, with Yoon being adamant that foreign intrigues (North Korea and China) sought to usurp the political situation in South Korea, his supporters remain loyal. Also, some appear open to an array of conspiracy theories.

The court system immediately responded to the short-term threat of martial law on December 3. This concerns the attempt by Yoon to impose martial law.

Hence, the ghosts of the past returned to South Korea when Yoon took such drastic measures.

The BBC reports, “The night of 3 December, when Yoon ordered troops to storm parliament, changed something in South Korea’s psyche. It reawakened the ghosts of the country’s violent, dictatorial past, showing people that martial law was not, as most had assumed, consigned to history.”

Moon Hyung-bae (Acting Chief Justice) declared that Yoon “…did not merely declare martial law, but went on to commit acts that violated the constitution and the law, including mobilising military and police forces to obstruct the national assembly’s exercise of its authority.”

Moon continued, “[Yoon] committed a grave betrayal of the people’s trust who are the sovereign members of the democratic republic.”

On announcing the verdict, the judge said, “We hereby pronounce the following ruling, with the unanimous agreement of all justices. [We] dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol.”

Lee Jae-myung (opposition leader) was scathing about the actions of Yoon. Hence, he declared that Yoon had “destroyed the constitution and threatened the people and democracy with the guns and knives entrusted to him by the people.”

The Guardian reports, “With Yoon’s removal, a presidential election is required to take place within 60 days, according to the South Korean constitution. The prime minister, Han Duck-soo, will continue to serve as acting president until the new president is inaugurated.”

Yonhap News Agency said: “The ruling capped a four-month-long saga that began with Yoon’s surprise declaration of martial law and saw his arrest and subsequent release while causing considerable damage to the country’s political, economic and social fabric.”

Yoon – responding to the verdict – said, “My beloved people, it was a great honor to be able to work for the Republic of Korea,” he said. “I will always pray for my beloved Republic of Korea and all of you.”

Leading political parties in South Korea need to reflect on the crisis and overcome animosity. Accordingly, political compromises are needed to reduce tensions and to refocus on the democratic credentials of South Korea.

