Libya Deaths in the Thousands (Derna and Collapsed Dams)

Boutros Hussein and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

The death toll in Libya from the horrendous downpours caused by Storm Daniel and the collapse of two dams is approximately 3,000 people. However, the death toll looks set to increase – concerning thousands of missing people.

Derna was especially hit hard. Accordingly, on Libya’s Almasar TV, the Health Minister (Othman Abduljalil) said 6,000 people are missing in Derna.

The Health Minister said, “The situation was catastrophic… The bodies are still lying in many places.”

Hudhayfah al-Hasadi (a resident of Derna), informed Al-Hurra about the tragedy.

Hudhayfah al-Hasadi said, “The depths of some of the valleys in which water collects reach about 400 meters. Therefore, when the dam collapsed, the water was released like an atomic bomb, and eight bridges and residential buildings collapsed completely.”

Two dams collapsed after enormous pressure from extensive flooding. This sent water at speed rushing to the tragic city of Derna.

Political divisions in Libya and the ensuing conflict entail a declining infrastructure.

CNN reports, “The UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, sits in Tripoli in northwest Libya, while its eastern rival is controlled by commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), who support the eastern-based parliament led by Osama Hamad.”

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Libya (Georgette Gagnon) said: “I am deeply saddened by the severe impact of (storm) Daniel on the country … I call on all local, national, and international partners to join hands to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people in eastern Libya.”

Thousands of people are in mourning – and in utter shock by the flooding that hit Derna and other areas.

