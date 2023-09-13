Japan Art and Homage to Hosui: New Light of Shinto (Ishinomaki)

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist. She was born in Ishinomaki (Miyagi Prefecture). Sadly, this part of Japan was hit hard by the devastating Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

In the above art by Utsumi, she is paying homage to Yamamoto Hōsui (1850-1906). However, unlike the original below, Utsumi adds a delightful Shinto angle. Also, a new color scheme emerges that contrasts dramatically with the original by Yamamoto Hōsui.

Yamamoto Hōsui was born in the last period of the Edo Era. Accordingly, his art belongs to the modernization period of the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

During his decade-long stay in France, he developed his art efficaciously. Accordingly, his Bunjinga roots flowed naturally with the circle of artists and intelligentsia friends he met in Paris. Therefore, a sense of elitism emerges throughout his life.

Utsumi regularly prays at Shinto shrines. Hence, the adage of the Shinto shrine by Utsimi provides a sense of continuity. Therefore, unlike the original by Yamamoto Hōsui, a delightful spiritual dimension emerges following Utsumi’s religious beliefs.

Utsumi’s dramatic mountain backdrop and color scheme – contrast dramatically with the original by Yamamoto Hōsui. Overall, the Shinto dimension and dramatic color differences combine to create a stunning art piece by Utsumi.

