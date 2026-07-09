Pakistan and Balochistan Tensions (Geopolitics)

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The administration of President Donald Trump designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its armed wing, the Majeed Brigade, as international terrorist organizations in 2025, a decision that strengthened Islamabad’s perception that Washington had become more attentive to Pakistan’s security concerns. The designation also reflects America’s broader strategic calculations, as Pakistan occupies an increasingly important position amid tensions with Iran, regional counterterrorism efforts, and shifting geopolitical alignments across South and Central Asia.

Consequently, political elites in Pakistan welcomed the warming of relations with the United States under the Trump administration, viewing Washington’s support as an endorsement of Pakistan’s long-standing campaign against Baloch separatist militancy. Despite the designation, however, the BLA continues to accuse the Pakistani state of systematic political and economic marginalization, while attacks against Pakistani security forces and state infrastructure have persisted.

At the same time, U.S.-India relations have experienced greater strain as New Delhi has maintained close economic and strategic ties with the Russian Federation. In response, the Trump administration last year imposed higher tariffs on India, citing its continued purchases of Russian energy and broader commercial engagement with Moscow. These developments have created additional diplomatic space for improving U.S.-Pakistan relations, reflecting Washington’s willingness to recalibrate regional partnerships according to evolving strategic interests.

Nevertheless, the conflict in Balochistan remains unresolved. Military operations and insurgent attacks continue in a cycle of retaliation, while many Baloch nationalist movements maintain that their struggle is rooted in demands for greater political autonomy, self-determination, and a more equitable share of the region’s natural wealth. Islamabad, by contrast, continues to frame the conflict primarily as a matter of national security, territorial integrity, and counterterrorism.

From a broader geopolitical perspective, the U.S. decision also indirectly advances Chinese strategic interests. Beijing and Islamabad have invested heavily in developing Balochistan’s mineral wealth, energy infrastructure, and transport networks through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Stability in Balochistan is therefore regarded as essential to both Chinese investment and Pakistan’s long-term economic strategy. The terrorist designation consequently increases international pressure on armed groups that have repeatedly targeted Chinese personnel and CPEC infrastructure.

For the BLA, however, the conflict is fundamentally one of sovereignty and resource nationalism. The movement seeks greater control over Balochistan’s vast reserves of copper, gold, iron ore, natural gas, and potential oil resources, arguing that these assets have long been exploited by the central government and foreign investors while much of the local population has remained economically disadvantaged. Supporters of the movement therefore portray their campaign as one for political self-determination, whereas Pakistan regards it as an armed insurgency threatening national unity.

The geopolitical contest extends beyond Pakistan alone. China, Pakistan, Iran, and the United States each possess strategic interests in the wider Baloch region, where geography, energy corridors, mineral wealth, and access to the Arabian Sea converge to make Balochistan a region of considerable geopolitical importance. At the same time, many ordinary Baloch communities continue to face chronic poverty, limited economic development, inadequate public services, and long-standing grievances over political representation and the distribution of resource revenues. These concerns exist independently of the insurgency and remain central to understanding the region’s enduring instability.

Consequently, many Baloch nationalist organizations are likely to interpret Washington’s terrorist designation as evidence that the United States has aligned itself with Islamabad’s security priorities and, indirectly, with China’s regional economic interests. Conversely, the United States, Pakistan, and their partners argue that the designation reflects legitimate concerns over attacks on civilians, security personnel, and critical infrastructure. As a result, the designation is unlikely to resolve the underlying political and socio-economic grievances that continue to shape the conflict, illustrating how competing security priorities, geopolitical interests, and local aspirations remain deeply intertwined in one of South Asia’s most strategically significant regions.

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