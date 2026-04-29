Pakistan Military Strikes against Afghanistan test the Fragile Ceasefire

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

China under Xi Jinping continues its diplomatic push to carve out a pathway to peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This effort follows a renewed shadow of bloodshed since the conflict reignited— most tragically underscored by the deaths of civilians at a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul after a Pakistani airstrike. Yet the fragile ceasefire is already under strain, tested by another Pakistani strike that hit Kunar Province.

TOLOnews reports: “Although a ceasefire had been reached between the Pakistan military regime and the forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan through efforts by tribes on both sides of the hypothetical Durand Line in Nari of Kunar and Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal districts of eastern Nuristan, the Pakistan military regime on Monday once again carried out drone and missile strikes on various areas in Asadabad, the provincial center of Kunar, and several districts.”

At least seven people were killed in the latest strikes by Pakistan, with more than 80 others injured. The dead include a young baby — an especially stark reminder of the human cost.

The Taliban lambasted Pakistan, calling the attack an “unforgivable war crime.”

According to Reuters, China — which shares a strategic western border with both nations — has intensified mediation efforts in recent months.

Scenes of devastation and mounting civilian casualties have sharpened the reality that both nations stand on the edge of a far wider crisis — even as each continues to accuse the other of fueling the violence. The latest strikes by Pakistan risk further inflaming an already volatile situation.

At the heart of the dispute lies Pakistan’s assertion that Afghan authorities have failed to rein in militants linked to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which it blames for repeated attacks against Pakistan. Kabul firmly rejects this charge, insisting it must not be made a scapegoat for Pakistan’s internal security challenges.

Meanwhile, Volker Türk delivered a stark warning before the ceasefire took hold: “The cycle of retaliation and violence only deepens the suffering of the wider population.”

Hamdullah Fitrat (Taliban spokeperson) stated: “We strongly condemn these attacks by the Pakistan military regime, which have targeted civilians and educational institutions, and we consider them an unforgivable war crime, brutality and a provocative act.”

Against this grim backdrop—one that persists despite China’s efforts — the fragile hope resting on the goodwill of Afghanistan and Pakistan is being tested once more. Moving beyond entrenched accusations— listening with genuine intent, acknowledging shared stakes, and embracing the difficult compromises required for lasting peace — still appears a distant prospect.

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