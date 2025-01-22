President Trump’s Inauguration Speech and America First (Main Snippets)

President Donald Trump of America took a swipe at the ineptitude of the administration of Joe Biden – and others who share his thinking.

Trump said, “During every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud and prosperous and free.”

Trump – mocking the Biden administration for focusing on distant wars – said, “For many years, the radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens. While the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair, we now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad.”

Trump – tying distant wars to illegal immigration that was rampant under the Biden administration – said the establishment “…fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world. We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or more importantly, its own people.”

Showing full respect to Martin Luther King, Trump said, “Today is Martin Luther King Day and his honor — this will be a great honor — but in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.”

Trump uttered – concerning drug cartels – that “Under the orders I sign today we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.”

Trump – reaching out to ordinary Americans – said, “I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury coming from foreign sources.”

Trump promised to tackle the gender and racial divisions sowed by the Biden administration. He said, “This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit based.”

Seeking a different tone to the wars funded by the Biden administration, Trump said, “We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end. And, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.”

Trump – speaking of the American dream – said, “We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So to every parent who dreams for their child and every child to dreams for their future: I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you. And we’re going to win like never before.”

Trump will focus on America First by focusing on problems at home – rather than distant wars and sowing regional divisions.

It remains to be seen if Trump will deliver!

However, unlike the Biden administration, it appears that Trump deems serious problems at home to be the priority – rather than the Biden administration that expanded NATO, supported endless funding and supplies of military arms to Ukraine, and sought the containment of China via the militarization of Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and others in the Asia Pacific.

