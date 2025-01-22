Ski Hotel Fire in Turkey Kills At Least 76 People

Nuray Lydia Oglu and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

A brutal fire engulfed a hotel in Turkey at the ski resort of Bolu. It is known that at least 76 people have died in horrendous conditions – with approximately 50 more people injured.

The BBC reports, “The fire broke out at the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel at 03:27 local time (00:27 GMT) during a busy holiday period when 234 people were staying there, he added.”

Ali Yerlikaya (Interior Minister) said, “We are in deep pain. We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel.”

CNN reports, “Some desperate holiday goers tried to jump out of windows in order to escape, officials said, as flames licked the top floors of the facility. Footage of the aftermath showed wreaths of gray smoke swirling around the charred building.”

At least two people died while jumping from the hotel. One can only imagine the panic and fear that befell so many people.

The Guardian reports, “Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, said he was asleep when the fire broke out and he rushed out of the building. He told NTV television that he then helped about 20 guests out of the hotel.”

Images show the top floors and roof on fire. Reports also claim the fire detection system malfunctioned – or failed to operate.

Hurriyet Daily News reports, “The blaze originated in the restaurant section of the hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort and rapidly engulfed the 12-story building due to the wooden cladding on its exterior. The cause of the blaze currently remains undetermined.”

One eyewitness told CNN Turk (CNN affiliate), “We could not get water to people. Ambulances and fire trucks came really late, and people did not know what to do.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “All necessary steps are being taken to shed light on all aspects of the incident, and to hold those responsible accountable.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) said, “During tragic earthquakes in Turkey, the number of deaths is magnified based on the failure of safety measures concerning buildings (materials and so on). Accordingly, while few concrete details currently exist concerning this tragedy – details that have sufficed appear to shed light on inadequate safety mechanisms.”

One can only imagine the pain, shock, and suffering of people caught up in this horrendous hotel fire – and how family members and friends of the deceased are feeling.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook