Protests Continue in Turkey concerning the Arrest of Imamoglu (Erdogan)

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Noriko Watanabe, and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Political tensions in Turkey (Turkiye) continue after the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu (the mayor of Istanbul).

Hence, with pro-Imamoglu supporters accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of utilizing the judiciary to eliminate his political opponent, protests since March 23 continue unabated.

The Interior Ministry acknowledged that over 1,900 protesters have been arrested by the state apparatus since protests began. Of these, the majority are students.

Erdoğan is obsessed with maintaining power concentration at all costs. Hence, various opponents and threats against his rule face the wrath of the judiciary and the functions of the state. However, Erdoğan in the past crushed his opponents this way. After this, he consolidated his power over the political system in Turkey.

The Guardian reports, “The CHP (Republican People’s Party) is attempting to shepherd a nationwide protest movement that quickly grew to include demands far beyond İmamoğlu’s freedom, with demonstrators calling for an end to the democratic backsliding that has occurred under Erdoğan’s rule, as well as the liberation of the Kurdish former presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtaş.”

Dilek Imamoglu is at the forefront of the protests. She and millions of others are alarmed by the imprisonment of her husband.

Dilek pointedly said, “We’re fighting not just for Ekrem, but for Turkey.”

Dilek continued, “We must give each other strength, we are a large family of 86 million people. Justice cannot be imprisoned.”

Deutsche Welle reports, “By singing the Turkish national anthem, protesters wanted to signal their unity. Alongside Turkish flags and CHP banners, there were also flags from supporting political parties, unions, and civil society organizations. University students, pensioners, workers, teachers, and even civil servants took part.”

Accordingly, protesters against Erdoğan are uniting over an array of issues.

The BBC reports, “Saturday’s crowds were so large they spilled from the site of the protest into a neighbouring park. The chairman of Imamoglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) addressed demonstrators, reading out a letter from the jailed politician who is being held in solitary confinement.”

A letter from the imprisoned Imamoglu said, “I have no fear, you are behind me and by my side. I have no fear because the nation is united. The nation is united against the oppressor.”

Erdoğan – media savvy – is turning everything on its head. Accordingly, he accuses the CHP of trying to “disturb the peace and polarise our people.”

Erdoğan is under intense pressure because the CHP and other forces in society are tired of democracy being crushed by his hold on power – while the cost of living is also alienating people from his empty promises.

The government of Turkey, under Erdoğan, controls approximately 90% of the national media according to Reporters Without Borders.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Irrespective of whether Erdoğan holds onto power, it is clear that tens of millions of people feel alienated in Turkey under his rule. Hence, sooner or later, a sea of change will emerge after decades of pulling the strings.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes