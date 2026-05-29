Romania Hit by Russian Drone: EU and NATO Bias

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The European Union (EU) and several NATO powers appear to be overplaying the recent Russian drone strike that hit Romania. While the seriousness of the incident — which injured two people — should not be dismissed, it must also be viewed with greater balance because Ukrainian drones have likewise struck several nations by mistake during the conflict.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen declared: “Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line.”

NATO also condemned what it described as the reckless behaviour of Russia. Yet NATO often remains far quieter concerning other military actions undertaken by its own members or allies — from America bombing Iran to NATO member Turkey occupying parts of northern Syria. Turkey also backed Al-Qaeda-linked groups during the Syrian conflict, continues to occupy Northern Cyprus, and remains involved in several regional disputes and interventions.

President Nicusor Dan — whose nation has previously been struck by Russian drones — stated that the latest drone incident was “the most serious.”

The BBC reported after the drone strike in Galati, Romania: “Unlike Ukraine, Romania is not a war zone, it is a key Nato member protecting its eastern flank, as well as being part of the EU. But its border to the east of Galati follows the course of the River Danube, with the major Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail on the opposite left bank.”

In March, after a Ukrainian drone crashed in Estonia, Margo Palloson (Security Police Chief of Estonia) announced that the “Ukrainian drone (had) deviated from its course, which was possibly affected in Russian airspace.”

Similarly, the Latvian Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff, Egils Lescinskis, said another Ukrainian drone had “most likely veered off course or was affected by electromagnetic warfare measures protecting some technically important objects.”

Therefore, it is plausible that the latest Russian drone to strike Romania was also accidental — much like Ukrainian drones that have previously crossed borders and hit neighbouring nations unintentionally. Accordingly, the EU and NATO risk overstating the broader implications of the drone that hit Galati.

Romania will now request NATO to strengthen anti-drone defences in the region.

Meanwhile, the new leadership in Hungary could potentially emerge as a more honest broker in efforts to end the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Hungary, despite being both a NATO member and an important EU nation, continues to pursue a more independent-minded foreign policy.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar declared that Hungary would not supply military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

He stated: “We’re positive about it. If a country says that it sees no need to add fuel to the fire, this should be welcomed.”

He continued — likely to the dismay of many EU nations and the United Kingdom — that: “We would expect all countries to make the same decision as it would bring peace sooner.”

Yes, the Russian drone strike that hit Romania is serious. However, Ukrainian drones have also struck other nations by mistake during the conflict. Therefore, the overriding focus should remain on ending the war itself and pursuing a negotiated settlement in which all sides are ultimately forced to make compromises.

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