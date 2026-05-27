Israel Pushes Further into Lebanon Security Zone (US Restraint)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Lebanon’s government and armed forces remain embarrassingly overshadowed by Hezbollah — a “state within a state” that prioritizes the strategic designs of Iran over national cohesion. As tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, America and Iran seek uneasy compromises amid the unfolding turmoil in southern Lebanon. Once again, Hezbollah has dragged Lebanon toward the abyss, launching attacks on Israel in alignment with Tehran rather than the interests of Beirut — even as Washington searches for an exit from its deepening confrontation with Iran.

This dangerous reality stands in stark contrast to the mass protests that swept Lebanon in recent years, when citizens from across sectarian divides united in anger against economic collapse, political paralysis, and entrenched corruption. That desperate national cry for reform remains unanswered, suffocated beneath the same political structures that allow Hezbollah to operate beyond the authority of the Lebanese state.

Now Lebanon faces renewed devastation. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues striking targets across southern Lebanon and beyond despite America’s hoped-for containment policy, while simultaneously signaling an expanded security zone linked to the Litani River. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made the intent unmistakably clear well before the latest strikes: operations against Hezbollah will continue with full force, and displaced residents of southern Israel will not return until long-term security is guaranteed.

Bridges spanning the Litani River — vital arteries allegedly exploited by Hezbollah — were among the first targets bombed by Israel. Yet the military campaign is now expanding further north beyond the proposed security zone as Israel seeks to neutralize what it views as an enduring Hezbollah threat to northern communities.

The Times of Israel reports: “…the Israeli Air Force escalated its fire against Hezbollah, carrying out over 100 strikes in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon and across the country’s south overnight and throughout Tuesday.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: “We are intensifying our operations in Lebanon. The IDF is operating with significant forces on the ground and taking control of strategically dominant positions. We are reinforcing the security buffer zone in order to protect the communities of northern Israel.”

Israel’s objective is increasingly clear: the creation of a fortified buffer intended to shield northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah rocket fire and infiltration. Yet while Beirut condemns Israeli military actions, the deeper crisis lies within Lebanon itself — a fractured state that continues to tolerate an armed faction operating outside sovereign control. Even as the Lebanese government periodically pledges to disarm Hezbollah, the organization refuses to relinquish its vast military arsenal.

For a nation already crippled by financial collapse, institutional decay, and social exhaustion, repeated entanglement in the regional confrontation between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran is unsustainable. Lebanon’s fragile sectarian balance demands unity, restraint, and national recovery — not unilateral military decisions made in service to external ambitions.

Ultimately, Lebanon must belong to its people, not function as an extension of Iranian regional strategy. Hezbollah now faces a defining moment: integrate fully into the national framework and help rescue a collapsing state, or continue down a path that guarantees perpetual instability and recurring war.

Without such a transformation, Lebanon risks even deeper economic ruin, accelerating brain drain, endless cycles of destruction tied to Iran’s geopolitical agenda, and the continued erosion of sovereignty beneath the shadow of a “state within a state.”

At the same time, a senior IDF official expressed growing frustration over the restraints being imposed on Israel by America. The official stated: “We need to do much more. Israeli sovereignty is being violated every day. The IDF is exercising significant restraint because we are operating under understandings with the United States and the Lebanese government. We cannot accept the current reality without the ability to respond.”

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