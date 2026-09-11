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Houthis Seize Strategic Red Sea Port of Mokha — Geopolitical Threat to Saudi Arabia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Iran-backed Houthis have seized the strategically important Yemeni port city of Mokha (Mocha) on the Red Sea, marking one of their most significant territorial advances since the 2022 truce. The development represents a major geopolitical setback for Yemen’s internationally recognised government, Saudi Arabia and its regional partners, while simultaneously strengthening Iran’s wider strategic position at a moment when the Strait of Hormuz is already severely disrupted by the confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel.

According to the Associated Press, the Houthi takeover of Mokha provides Iran with “another potential point of leverage” if the movement uses its new position to increase threats or attacks against shipping in the Red Sea. Mokha is approximately 80 kilometres from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the strategic maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Around 12% of global goods have traditionally passed through this maritime corridor.

The significance is therefore considerably greater than the capture of another Yemeni city. Mokha sits within a maritime theatre linking the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Peninsula and the wider Indian Ocean. With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz already severely affected by the war involving Iran, the importance of alternative maritime routes has increased dramatically. Any further deterioration around Bab el-Mandeb could therefore place additional pressure on global energy markets, commercial shipping and already fragile supply chains. Reuters has reported that oil prices surged as the disruption around both Hormuz and the Red Sea intensified.

The development also raises uncomfortable questions about the intelligence assessments of the United States, Saudi Arabia and other regional actors, including the United Arab Emirates. The possibility of a Houthi offensive towards Mokha was not entirely unforeseeable. The movement had already intensified its military pressure along Yemen’s western coastline, while fighting around Taiz and southern Hodeidah signalled a broader attempt to expand towards the Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb approaches. Al Jazeera reported that the Houthi offensive involved pressure from several directions, including western Taiz and southern Hodeidah.

The question now is whether Mokha becomes a temporary battlefield victory or the foundation for a much broader Houthi consolidation along Yemen’s western coastline. Reuters reports that Houthi forces have also moved towards the Hanish Islands, while fighting has pushed government-aligned forces towards the Dhubab area near Bab el-Mandeb. Control of Dhubab and the nearby island of Perim would have even greater implications for the strait itself.

This is precisely why the fall of Mokha should not be viewed in isolation.

The Guardian has described the potential seizure of Yemen’s western coastline as a “strategic disaster” for Saudi Arabia and the United States, because Iran and its partners would move closer towards exerting influence over two of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints: Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.

Such a scenario would create an extraordinary strategic dilemma. Iran would not necessarily need direct control of both waterways to gain substantial leverage. The existence of capable allied forces near either chokepoint, combined with missiles, drones and maritime capabilities, could be sufficient to raise insurance costs, divert commercial vessels and create persistent uncertainty for international shipping.

For Saudi Arabia, the danger is particularly acute. The Houthis have already declared a blockade against Saudi vessels and intensified missile and drone attacks against Saudi territory and energy infrastructure. Reuters reports that the movement has simultaneously reassured other international shipping operators that navigation remains safe while maintaining restrictions against Saudi shipping.

This distinction is important. The Houthis are signalling that their maritime strategy is not necessarily directed indiscriminately against all international commerce. Instead, they are attempting to create a selective form of coercive leverage — one in which Saudi Arabia can be targeted while the wider international community is reassured.

Maj Gen Tareq Saleh, commander of Yemeni government forces, accused the Houthis of conducting an attack “planned by Iran, and supported by it,” while acknowledging the heavy casualties suffered by forces defending the western coast.

The Houthi leadership, however, presents a very different interpretation. Its Supreme Political Council has asserted its “right to defend [Yemen’s] sovereignty and territorial waters” while simultaneously reassuring the international community that navigation in the Red Sea remains safe. This competing narrative — one side describing Iranian-backed aggression and the other describing national resistance — is likely to become increasingly important in the diplomatic struggle surrounding Yemen.

The wider regional context makes the fall of Mokha even more serious.

The Houthis have emerged as an increasingly important component of Iran’s regional network of partners and aligned armed movements. Tehran continues to resist the United States around the Strait of Hormuz, while Iranian-aligned forces elsewhere in the region retain the ability to threaten American and allied interests. The Houthi advance towards Mokha therefore potentially creates another pressure point against Washington and its regional partners.

AP has warned that the takeover could provide Iran with additional leverage in its confrontation with the United States, particularly if the Houthis increase attacks or threats against Red Sea shipping.

For the administration of President Donald Trump, this represents a serious strategic challenge. Washington has repeatedly sought to contain Iran’s regional influence, yet Tehran’s network of aligned forces remains capable of opening additional fronts and exploiting geographical vulnerabilities. The fall of Mokha therefore raises questions about whether American military power has translated into sufficient political and strategic containment.

At the same time, it would be premature to conclude that Iran or the Houthis now control the Red Sea. Mokha is strategically important, but Bab el-Mandeb remains a separate military and geographical objective. The crucial question is whether the Houthis can consolidate Mokha, advance further south towards the strait, expand their position around the Hanish Islands and prevent a counteroffensive by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces.

The answer could determine whether this is simply another chapter in Yemen’s long civil war — or the beginning of a much wider maritime confrontation.

The previous informal ceasefire in Yemen had already begun to unravel. The BBC reported that the four-year period of relative calm deteriorated in July after the Houthis announced a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia and launched missile and drone attacks against Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.

Now, with Mokha in Houthi hands, the strategic geography has changed.

Saudi Arabia faces the possibility of increased pressure from both its southern border and its western maritime approaches. The United States faces another potential threat to freedom of navigation. Global markets face the prospect of simultaneous instability around Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. And Yemen’s civilian population once again faces the terrible prospect that a fragile period of relative calm is giving way to another major war.

The greatest danger is therefore not simply the capture of Mokha itself.

It is what comes next.

If the Houthis consolidate their position and continue advancing towards Bab el-Mandeb, Mokha could become a bargaining instrument in future negotiations with Riyadh — while simultaneously providing Iran with another strategic pressure point against the United States and its regional partners.

Two maritime chokepoints on opposite sides of the Arabian Peninsula are now at the centre of an increasingly interconnected conflict.

Hormuz remains under intense pressure.

Bab el-Mandeb is becoming increasingly vulnerable.

And between them lies a region in which local wars, Iranian strategy, Saudi security concerns and global energy interests are rapidly converging.

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