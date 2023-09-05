US Deports People from Haiti while Telling Americans to Leave (Biden Admin)

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Joe Biden is known to think little about Haiti. Accordingly, it isn’t too shocking that America under the Democratic Party is deporting Haitians – while telling Americans to leave the deteriorating situation in Haiti.

Only recently, the embassy of the United States in Haiti told American citizens to leave “as soon as possible”

Biden in the distant past said: “If Haiti, a God awful thing to say, if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot in terms of our interest.”

Hence, the deportations of Haitians, at a time when nations including the Bahamas and Kenya might send a multinational force to the country, isn’t a shock given Biden’s contempt of Haiti.

Human Rights Watch reports, “One must wonder if the same plane used to deport Haitians was filled on its return flight with US citizens evacuating from a country too dangerous for them to stay.”

People from Haiti have been awarded temporary protected status (TPS) for many years. However, the 57 people recently deported, missed the cut-off date.

Yet despite missing the cut-off date, it is callow and inappropriate to focus on Haitian nationals given the ensuing chaos in Haiti.

The United Nations (UN) said various criminal gangs now control approximately 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Lee Jay Walker says: “The same admin is supporting the militarization of Indonesia despite the ongoing persecution of Papuans in West Papua. Also, Biden kept silent after being notified about border guards from Saudi Arabia killing Ethiopians.”

