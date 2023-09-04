Nichiren and Buddhism: Art by Tenrei Horiuchi

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tenrei Horiuchi (1903-1982) finished a lovely series of prints that focused entirely on Nichiren in the late 1950s.

Nichiren lived in the thirteenth century (1222-1282). However, his outspoken views and radical ideas led to his exile to Sado Island.

Above, Nichiren is in prison. Yet, despite his imprisonment, another Buddhist monk and the guard highlight their reverence for the holy monk Nichiren.

Nichiren said: “More valuable than treasures in a storehouse are the treasures of the body. The most valuable of all are the treasures of the heart.”

Tenrei Horiuchi belonged to the Eastern Religious Art Association (Toyo Shukyo Bijutsu Kyokai). In the late stages of his life, he became a Nichiren Buddhist priest – and donated his work concerning this series of prints to various Buddhist temples.

Nichiren pointedly said: “By an increase in anger, warfare arises. By an increase of greed, famine arises. By an increase of stupidity, pestilence arises. Because these three calamities occur, the people’s earthly desires grow all the more intense, and their false views thrive and multiply.”

