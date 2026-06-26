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Venezuela Earthquake: Deaths Continue to Increase

Michiyo Tanabe and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela confirmed that the death toll has risen to 589 after two devastating earthquakes struck the country. Approximately 3,000 people have been injured. However, with rescue operations still in their early stages, many more remain unaccounted for beneath the rubble, and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The twin earthquakes devastated parts of Venezuela’s northern coast, inflicting catastrophic damage on the state of La Guaira. Years of neglected infrastructure, weakened public services, and a fragile healthcare system have compounded the crisis, underscoring the urgent need for regional and international humanitarian assistance.

The BBC reports: “Local teams searched through the night in collapsed buildings in Caracas and the state of La Guaira, with people heard calling for help from under the debris.”

Both earthquakes struck on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction stretching from the capital, Caracas, to the coastal state of La Guaira. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, while damaged roads and disrupted communications continue to hamper rescue efforts.

La Guaira has been declared a disaster zone after bearing the full force of the earthquakes. Countless residential and commercial buildings collapsed, leaving thousands homeless and many others feared trapped beneath the debris.

Al Jazeera reports: “The twin earthquakes measured at the upper end of the Richter scale, reaching magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively, on the nine-point metric. Buildings collapsed as the ground rippled, leaving people trapped in the rubble.”

The United States is deploying elite urban search-and-rescue teams to assist Venezuela’s emergency response. Given the scale of the devastation from the port city of La Guaira to the capital, it is imperative that Venezuelan, regional, and international rescue teams work in close coordination to locate and save those still trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Washington also announced an immediate $150 million in humanitarian assistance to support rescue operations, emergency medical care, and disaster relief.

CNN reports: “Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that the US was deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles. A Disaster Assistance Response Team is also being deployed to provide expertise on disaster response.”

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello urged national solidarity, stating: “We have the people of La Guaira organized so far, and that is one of the things we ask of them most: that the people organize themselves, that they trust their government.”

The United States, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Italy, Mexico, and Switzerland have already committed specialist personnel and equipment to the rescue effort. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government continues to appeal for unity, urging residents in the affected regions to support one another as emergency crews race against time to reach survivors beneath the rubble.

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