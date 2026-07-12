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Venezuela Earthquake Deaths Continue to Mount

Michiyo Tanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela and the United Nations have appealed for greater international assistance after devastating earthquakes struck the country. With the death toll surpassing 4,300 and thousands still missing, Venezuela — already burdened by economic mismanagement and political tensions — faces immense challenges in meeting the basic needs of its people.

The United Nations estimates that at least $300 million is urgently required for emergency relief efforts, with approximately 1.3 million Venezuelans in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

The twin earthquakes devastated large sections of Venezuela’s northern coast, with the state of La Guaira suffering the greatest destruction.

The Guardian reports: “At least 4,333 people were killed and 16,740 injured in the back-to-back quakes on 24 June that flattened entire districts in the coastal state of La Guaira, the Venezuelan parliament chief, Jorge Rodríguez, wrote on Telegram. Thousands more people are listed as missing.”

La Guaira was swiftly declared a disaster zone after bearing the full force of the earthquakes. Entire residential neighborhoods and commercial districts collapsed, leaving tens of thousands homeless while rescuers continue searching for survivors beneath the rubble.

Officials estimate that at least 25,000 new homes will be needed to accommodate those displaced by the disaster. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s already fragile healthcare system is struggling to cope with the scale of the humanitarian emergency.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello called for national unity, stating: “We have the people of La Guaira organized so far, and that is one of the things we ask of them most: that the people organize themselves, that they trust their government.”

Yet the full extent of the catastrophe is still unfolding. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue, while damaged infrastructure and limited resources complicate relief efforts. Whether the disaster will further intensify Venezuela’s political and economic strains remains uncertain. For now, millions face an uncertain future marked by grief, displacement, and the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

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