Zen Buddhist Art in Japan: Shunso Joshu

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese Zen Buddhist monk Shunso Jōshū, born in the mid-eighteenth century, came of age in an environment steeped in quiet devotion and ritual discipline. It is not difficult to imagine how the Buddhist temples of Ōita shaped his early sensibilities, instilling both reverence and introspection. From an early age, his path seemed almost preordained: the priesthood did not merely beckon—it awaited him.

Ordained at the tender age of eleven, Shunso soon revealed a deeper intellectual restlessness. His vocation was not to remain confined within the boundaries of early instruction, but to pursue a broader and more searching understanding. By his late teens, he embarked upon journeys across regions, seeking out esteemed Zen masters and immersing himself in diverse interpretations of Buddhist thought. Through these encounters, he engaged with a wide spectrum of ideas, each offering a different lens upon the nature of existence and enlightenment.

A Japanese Buddhist proverb observes, “Regret and desire are equally vain in this world of impermanence; for all joy is the beginning of an experience that must have its pain.”

This sentiment resonates with Shunso’s formative years, as he cultivated a mind open to both the austere wisdom of reclusive masters and the lived insights of worldly individuals. His intellectual horizon expanded not only through Zen teachings, but also through exposure to the interwoven currents of Confucianism, Taoism, and Shinto — traditions that collectively enriched the philosophical landscape of Japan.

In time, Shunso came under the tutelage of Suio, himself a disciple of the eminent Hakuin. Within this lineage, spiritual rigor was complemented by a deep appreciation for cultural expression. Art, calligraphy, literature, and poetry were not peripheral pursuits but essential vehicles of insight. Kyoto, with its refined cultural and religious milieu, provided the ideal setting for such development. There, Shunso’s presence and reputation steadily grew, shaped by both disciplined practice and an abiding sensitivity to the aesthetic dimensions of Zen.

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