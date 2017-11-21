Bengali Muslim land grab is crushing Buddhism in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine

Bengali migrants are being manipulated in order to impose Islamization by stealth on the mainly Buddhist tribal groups (some follow Hinduism and other faiths) of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. The same process is happening in Rakhine, Myanmar, to the detriments of indigenous Buddhists, tribal groups, and Hindus. Hence, the Bengali Muslim land grab in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine, acts of Islamist terrorism in Rakhine, Islamist indoctrination, the role of Gulf petrodollars, and other negative realities, all equates to the crushing of indigenous Buddhism and various tribal groups in this part of Myanmar.

Yet, astonishingly, words like “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” are being used against the government of Myanmar despite the reality of the demographic time bomb that threatens to unleash Islamization on the indigenous of Rakhine. In other words, the statistics show enormous demographic changes that augur terribly for Buddhists in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine that don’t distort – unlike countless anti-Buddhist fabrications that are being used in certain Western and Islamic media circles. Therefore, the real picture is a Bengali Muslim land grab in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine that seeks to crush indigenous Buddhism and various tribal groups – and in the shadows of this land grab is Islamization.

Survival International in 2014 reports, “The government of Bangladesh has moved hundreds of thousands of settlers into the Chittagong Hill Tracts, home to eleven tribes collectively known as Jummas. The indigenous Jummas have lost their land to the settlers, and have also been subjected to violent repression by the army.”

More recently, Bengali Muslim settlers attacked around 250 homes belonging to the indigenous in early June 2017 in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The upshot being many tribal people fleeing while others like Guna Mala Chakma was burnt alive after an arson attack on her home. In other words, indigenous Buddhists and tribal groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine face ever-increasing Bengali Muslim settlements. Following on from this is the Islamist hatred of non-Muslims based on countless Hadiths and enshrined in Sharia Islamic law. Therefore, Buddhists in Myanmar knowing the reality of past Islamic invasions of Buddhist and Hindu lands – and noticing the Islamization of Pakistan on the ashes of Hinduism along with the same process now taking place in Bangladesh in percentage terms – have much to fear in Rakhine. After all, with Buddhists and other non-Muslims suffering so much in the Chittagong Hill Tracts then not surprisingly Buddhists and tribal groups fear the same process happening in Rakhine based on never-ending Bengali Muslim settlements and the growing reality of Islamist terrorism.

In another article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “Like usual, an over simplified international mass media is ramping up anti-Myanmar and anti-Buddhist sentiments. This is happening despite the brutal legacy of countless Muslims invasions; the barbaric legacy of British colonialism; the erosion and demise of Buddhism and Hinduism in history and continuing in nations created out of mother India; and the fact that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in Myanmar is butchering Buddhists, Buddhist tribal groups including the Mro, and targeting Hindus. Overall, some Buddhists in Myanmar look into the mirror of history – and the mass Bengali Muslim migration of the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the role of the British – and they see the reality of the demise of Buddhism and Hinduism in large swathes of Asia.”

Noticeably, when Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups face endless Islamization the international media is relatively silent. The same applies to when Javanese Muslims in Indonesia are swamping various Christian ethnic areas and tribal groups who follow Traditional Beliefs. For example, the indigenous and religious dynamics of parts of Indonesia – including Maluku and West Papua – are facing Islamization by stealth. However, when it comes to relentless Bengali Muslim settlements in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rakhine then you have a mixture of silence when it comes to events in Bangladesh – while the mass Western and Islamic media is sanctioning the Islamization of parts of Rakhine in Myanmar based on endless Bengali Muslim immigration.

Modern Tokyo Times highlighted the utter hypocrisy of the Islamic world by stating, “Like usual, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is spreading enormous disinformation about Myanmar and sprouting concern for fellow Muslims. Of course, the same voices are silent when Shia Muslims and other minority Muslim sects including the Alawites face the sword of Sunni Islamism. Equally important, fellow Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen have been killed in untold numbers in brutal wars and insurgencies. On top of this, various religious minorities are being cleansed in parts of the Muslim world and this applies to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Mandaeans, Shabaks, and Yazidis. Likewise, what pressure is the OIC putting on Saudi Arabia where not one single non-Muslim holy place is allowed and where this nation is leading a coalition against Yemen? Instead, the OIC is silent about the crisis in Yemen despite the Saudi-led coalition systematically destroying the infrastructure of this nation that is leading to cholera and malnutrition in enormous numbers.”

Therefore, it is essential that the armed forces of Myanmar protect the indigenous of Rakhine and other religious minorities including Hindus who have been butchered by Bengali Muslims belonging to ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army). If not, then the mirror of what happened to Buddhism and Hinduism in the lands of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan – just like what is happening in the Chittagong Hill Tracts – will await the indigenous Buddhists and tribal groups of Rakhine in Myanmar. Given this reality, it is high time for the international community to understand that Buddhists and Hindus have a right to be free from the threat of Islamization because a civilizational war is being waged against these faiths in this part of Asia.

